House fire in Arlington kills one man and a dog, two others were taken to hospital

A man and a dog died after fire crews responded to a house fire on Thursday, the Arlington Fire Department announced in a news release.

Arlington fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of White Oak Lane in response to a kitchen fire where a person and a dog were trapped.

Fire crews arrived to a one-story house that had smoke coming out from the front door, and fire suppression activities were initiated, according to the fire department.

An adult male was found by firefighters inside a bedroom and was removed from the home. Emergency medical care was provided at the scene, and he continued to receive care while being transported to a local hospital, according to the release.

The mother and father of the man found in the bedroom were also taken to a hospital, out of precaution.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and found a dog, but it was determined the dog had died.

The male victim — identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 51-year-old Steven Roberts — succumbed to his injuries and died at a hospital, according to the fire department.

None of the firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.