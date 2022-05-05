‘House of the Dragon’ Teaser Trailer Reveals the Story of Targaryen Rule Before ‘Game of Thrones’ (Video)

HBO dropped “House of The Dragon” teaser trailer and character posters on Thursday.

The teaser trailer, which you can watch above, shows life in the “Game of Thrones” world when the Targaryens ruled.

The trailer, which yes, does feature a dragon, shows heads of the Stark, Baratheon and House Velaryan pledging fealty to Targaryen King Viserys and his heir, Princess Rhaenyra. And the princess gets a warning about the battle of the sexes as Rhaenys tells her “Men would sooner put the realm to torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”

The “Game of Thrones” prequel series debuts Sunday, August 21 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” and set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” It tells the story of House Targaryen.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans star. The cast also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

Author George R.R. Martin is co-creator and executive producer. Ryan Condol is co-creator, EP, co-showrunner and a writer. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed “Game of Thrones” is co-showrunner, EP and director. Sarah Hess is an EP and writer. Other EPs include Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. The series is directed by Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel. Greg Yaitanes is a director and co-EP.