‘House Of The Dragon’ Team Says “The Palette Was Open” To Create Their ‘Game Of Thrones’ World – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO and Max series House of the Dragon had a daunting task in being compared to the network’s biggest-ever series Game of Thrones. Set 200 years earlier in House Targaryen, House of the Dragon’s first season was a huge success reflected in the ratings and the nine Primetime Emmys for which the show got nominated.

Three of its Emmy nominees joined a panel for the show at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees: Cinematographer Katherine Goldschmidt, nominated for “The Lord of the Tides,” Episode 8; production designer Jim Clay, nominated for “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Episode 1; and visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, nominated for his work over the show’s full season.

More from Deadline

“It was daunting and exciting, in equal measure — we were stepping into some pretty big shoes from Game of Thrones,” said Clay. “The approach we took with [director] Miguel [Sapochnik] and [co-creator] Ryan [Condal] was to embrace and expand.”

Said Bickerton: ‘The thing that made it feasible was how well Miguel and Ryan knew their world. The thing I’m most proud of is the diversity of work in the series, from not only having to come up with more dragons, but the environment and the character arcs. I feel that Paddy Considine has been severely overlooked for his performance. I don’t know why he isn’t among the nominees.”

Goldschmidt said that while measuring up to the original was tough, not being creatively shackled with Game of Thrones was liberating. “There were no rules, very different from Game of Thrones, where there were things you couldn’t do,” she said. “The palette was open. We were telling a historical epic even though it is fantasy, and the touchstones were classic cinema like Lawrence of Arabia.”

Story continues

Check back Monday for the panel video.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.