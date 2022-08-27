House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained

Tom Murray
·5 min read

HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has finally arrived.

House Targaryen is at the centre of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.

The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.

So, before Daenerys – who was there? Introducing the messiest family in Westeros...

Aegon the Conquerer

In A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that Thrones is based on, author George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life’s Before Christ and Anno Domini, dates in Westeros are described as “Before Conquest” (BC) or “After Conquest” (AC).

The conquest in question occurred when Aegon, Daenerys’s ancestor, conquered the whole of Westeros with his dragons, uniting all seven kingdoms under one ruler.

It’s been hinted that Ty Tennant, son of Doctor Who star David Tennant, may star as Aegon in House of the Dragon, meaning there could be some flashbacks in store.

Ty Tennant (right) may play Aegon the Conqueror in House of the Dragon (AFP via Getty Images)
Ty Tennant (right) may play Aegon the Conqueror in House of the Dragon (AFP via Getty Images)

Aegon I Targaryen died in 37 AC, and was succeeded by his eldest son, Aenys I Targaryen.

The Targaryens held themselves above the laws of men and therefore practised incestuous marriage and polygamy.

In true Game of Thrones fashion, Aenys married his eldest daughter, Rhaena, to his eldest son and heir, Prince Aegon. This union caused an uproar and Aenys fled to Dragonstone before dying in 42 AD.

Aenys’ sixth son Maegor returned from exile, killing Aegon and his dragon Quicksilver to reclaim the Iron Throne.

Following his mysterious death in 48 AD, Maegor was succeeded by Aenys’s only remaining heir, Jaehaerys.

A prophetic dream Aegon once had is a big plot point in episode one of House of the Dragon – find the full explanation here.

House of the Dragon begins with Viserys I Targaryen’s rule

Paddy Considine in ‘House of the Dragon' (HBO)
Paddy Considine in ‘House of the Dragon' (HBO)

Jaehaerys ruled wisely for 55 years until he was succeeded in 103 AC, by his grandson, Viserys I Targaryen – this is where House of the Dragon takes its cue.

Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, chose his daughter from his first marriage to Lady Aemma Arryn, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) to succeed him, over Daemon (Matt Smith) – his younger brother and rightful heir to the throne.

Spoiler alert: After the death of their respective spouses, Rhaenyra and Daemon married each other in 120 AC, and had three more children, Aegon the Younger, Viserys, and the stillborn Visenya.

When Viserys died in 129 AC, his widow and second wife, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower defied Viserys's last will, and crowned his son Aegon II while Rhaenyra resided on Dragonstone.

Rhaenyra declared war over the succession, dividing the kingdom and killing thousands of men and several dragons.

After killing Rhaenyra with his dragon, Aegon II betrothed his daughter and only remaining child, Jaehaera, to Rhaenyra's eldest surviving son, Aegon the Younger, and named them his heirs.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen (HBO)
Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen (HBO)

Between two series

In 131 AC, Aegon II was poisoned by his own councillors and 11-year-old Aegon the Younger ascended the throne as Aegon III Targaryen.

Aegon III died in 157 AC from consumption and was succeeded by his eldest son, Daeron I Targaryen, born to him by his second wife, Queen Daenaera Velaryon.

In 160 AC, Daeron was killed without heir and succeeded by his younger brother, Baelor I Targaryen.

Baelor starved himself to death and was succeeded in 171 AC by his uncle, Prince Viserys, brother of Aegon III.

Viserys II was succeeded by his eldest son, Aegon IV, who was rumoured to have been involved in his father's death.

Aegon was succeeded by his son Daeron II after legitimising many bastard children, including Daemon Blackfyre who rebelled against the king and was killed.

Daeron II was succeeded by his second son, Aerys I Targaryen, in 209 AC.

Aerys I's youngest brother, Maekar was named heir and succeeded in 221 AC reigning for 12 years. Maekar I's youngest son Aegon V was later crowned “The Unlikely” as he had been the fourth son of a fourth son.

The events of Game of Thrones begin

Mark Addy as Robert Baratheon in ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO)
Mark Addy as Robert Baratheon in ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO)

Aegon V's second son Jaehaerys II Targaryen ascended the throne in 259 AC but died after just three years of rule and was succeeded by his only son, Aerys II Targaryen AKA... “The Mad King”.

Cue Game of Thrones.

Aerys’ reign would prove to be the one that ended the Targaryen Dynasty. Aerys appointed his friend Tywin Lannister (played by Charles Dance), as his Hand of the King.

Growing in jealousy, Aerys appointed Tywin's heir, Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), to his Kingsguard in 281 AC, leaving Tywin with his dwarf son Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) for an heir.

Meanwhile, Aerys’ heir, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, the older brother of Viserys and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), secretly married Lyanna Stark, the betrothed of his cousin Lord Robert Baratheon (played by Mark Addy), and fathered Jon Snow (Kit Harington). This revelation comes to light in the final season of Thrones as it is revealed that Jon Snow is Daenerys’ nephew. Awkward.

Kit Harington, right, as Jon Snow in ‘Game Of Thrones’ alongside Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (HBO/PA)
Kit Harington, right, as Jon Snow in ‘Game Of Thrones’ alongside Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (HBO/PA)

Robert then proclaimed his intent to claim the Iron Throne due to the fact that his grandmother was Princess Rhaelle Targaryen, the youngest daughter of King Aegon V Targaryen.

Robert killed Rhaegar and Jaime Lannister, earning his monicker of “Kingslayer” killed Aerys in the throne room of King’s Landing.

Following his victory and Lyanna’s death, Robert married Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to secure an alliance with House Lannister.

Meanwhile, Aerys’s remaining heirs Viserys and Daenerys fled to Essos where they attempted to recruit followers and reclaim the Iron Throne.

Thus we join the first series and chaos unfolds.

House of the Dragon will begin on Sunday 21 August at 9pm on HBO. It will then be available to stream on HBO Max afterwards.

For UK viewers, it will premiere at 2am on Monday 22 August on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Monday, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Castmates Who Found Lifelong Friendships On Set

    These former cast members shared much more than screens! See costars who stayed close after the cameras stopped rolling

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Citing personal issues, Texier takes break from Blue Jackets

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier will not join the team for the upcoming season because of unspecified personal problems. The Blue Jackets said in a release Wednesday that the 22-year-old native of Saint-Martin-d’Hères, France, would not be with the team for the 2022-23 season, “per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.” “During the past year, I have experienced some personal issues and challenges and I fe

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to