'House of the Dragon' Star Matt Smith Reveals Big Season 2 Cast Info About Daemon

*Spoilers ahead*

The fiery feud between the Greens and Blacks just set ablaze faster than one can utter "Dracarys."

Following King Vicerys' (Paddy Considine) death-shrouded last words, House of the Dragon season 1 concluded with Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) placing her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne and ultimately usurping Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy)'s birthright. The dramatic conclusion pitted the two houses against one another as they wrangled their alliances for an impending civil war over Westeros.

That fight for power, called the Dance of the Dragons, is just getting started, and House of the Dragon fans are eager to see it ignite in season 2. Until then, here's the latest on the HBO Max show, including the release date, cast, spoilers and how to watch:

When is the House of the Dragon season 2 release date?

Ollie Upton - HBO

On August 26, shortly after its season 1 premiere, news broke that the series got an early renewal for another installment. Co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal revealed to Variety that production will begin in early 2023. As for when season 2 will debut, he told the outlet that’s “to be determined."

But according to HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, House of the Dragon season 2 won't be released for a while. “Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24," he told Vulture. “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

Who's in the House of the Dragon season 2 cast?

Though fans found a favorite in Milly Alcock's young Rhaneyra, the first season followed a recasting format that aged up the characters with new actors. Still, we can expect the current versions of the cast to stick around for a bit.

Daemon Targaryen's real-life counterpart Matt Smith let it slip on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that after the episode 6 time jump they're in it for the long haul. “I’m pretty sure from then on there’s not any big huge time jumps, particularly next season and the one after," he said on the podcast.

While this isn't written in stone, the House of the Dragon season 2 cast would include:

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Steve Touissant as Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Liam Daniel - HBO

As for surprise appearances, if you're wondering the whereabouts of Alicent's fourth and youngest child Daeron Targaryen, the showrunners assured fans that he does exist.

"He’s warded off at Oldtown to Hobert Hightower and soon to Ormond Hightower, who is Hobert’s nephew, who becomes Lord of Oldtown," Ryan told Variety. "He’s there. That’s the fact. When he is relevant to be mentioned — and he will be — he will be mentioned."

Are there any spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2?

In line with Game of Thrones cliffhangers, the last episode left things on a dismal note, including Luke's death by dragon. However, there's hope yet as Rhaenyra sends her firstborn son Jacaerys to meet with Cregan Stark near the end of the finale.

That's right — Winter is coming as fans theorize that next season will begin with a trip to Winterfell, a.k.a. the House of Stark and the eventual home of Jon Snow.

Ollie Upton - HBO

Readers of George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood know that Cregan plays a huge role down the line. The creators kept pretty quiet, however, when asked if we'd see him next season. "I don’t know, will we? I can’t answer that," Ryan teased to Variety. "We will cast Cregan Stark at some point, but no comment otherwise."

Though the series comes from the 2018 novel, the House of the Dragon co-creator pointed out that it's written as a history book, drawn from sometimes conflicting accounts by maesters. Thus, we can expect the writers to veer from the original material slightly.

As for everything else that'll ensue, he can only describe season 2 as "complex." The one thing we know for sure is that it'll continue to follow Rhaenyra and Alicent's families. Ryan told Entertainment Weekly that he's interested in "seeing what happens now that we've flipped the chessboard over and spilled the pieces on the ground."

He added: "How do all those react? That's the story that we tell in season 2 and beyond."

How can I watch House of the Dragon?

Stream all episodes of House of the Dragon season 1 exclusively through HBO Max now via the HBO Max website or the HBO Max app. Plans start at $9.99 per month. If you're a cable subscriber with an HBO add-on, you can also stream episodes on-demand.

