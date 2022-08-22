House of the Dragon series premiere recap: We need to talk about the Targaryens

Randall Colburn
·7 min read

Welcome to the House of the Dragon! You may be familiar with the Houses and the general geography of Westeros, but do recall that this is a world George R.R. Martin has constructed across decades, having penned elaborate, centuries-spanning histories rich in political intrigue, gory battles, and incestual bloodlines. As such, a voiceover at the beginning of the premiere helps us get our bearings.

Here are the takeaways:

  • Near the end of the first century of Targaryen rule, the kingdom was at the height of its powers under King Jaehaerys I. Peace and prosperity have persevered for decades.

  • The Targaryens commanded 10 adult dragons, giving them an edge over any army.

  • King Jaehaerys I found himself in ill health and in need of an heir.

  • He had no heirs. Both of his sons had died.

  • To find a suitable heir, he assembled the Great Council of Harrenhal. Fourteen succession claims were heard, but only two were considered.

  • The Council found Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), Jaehaerys' eldest descendant, had the strongest blood claim to the throne. Second was Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), the next eldest.

  • The Council ruled that the kingdom could not pass to a woman, nor through a woman to her male descendants, so Viserys was named the next King of Westeros.

We then fast forward to the ninth year of Viserys' reign, when our story begins. (This is, per a helpful note, 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of his daughter, Daenerys Targaryen, so, you know, don't expect any cameos.) Here we meet Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (a sharp and appealing Milly Alcock), daughter of Viserys, and her dragon, Syrax. Her best friend is Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), daughter of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Hand of the King, who is prim and proper in all the ways Rhaenyra is flippant and free-spirited. They bicker, sure, but they remain close.

House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon

Ollie Upton/HBO Milly Alcock

Rhaenyra's mother, Aemma, is pregnant. This is good news for Viserys, who needs a male heir of his own. He's confident the baby will be a boy — he's had prophetic dreams about it, he claims — but Aemma has concerns about her "miserable pregnancy." Across the last decade, she's lost five babies — two to miscarriages, two to stillbirths, and one to an early death. She fears the same could happen again. "I'm sorry if I've failed you," she tells her husband.

Rhaenyra, too, hopes it's a boy, or so she says. She believes it's the only thing that will make her father happy. Still, we know she's not interested in playing the traditional roles of the Westerosi woman. When her mother tells her that the discomfort of childbirth is "how we serve the realm," she says she'd rather swing a sword on the battlefield. Alicent is annoyed at Rhaenyra's ambivalence about the throne.

Besides, there's others who desire the throne more than her. Her Uncle Daemon (Matt Smith, the perfect mix of caddish charm and teeth-gnashing malevolence), for instance. The two display an odd, yet playful camaraderie when they meet in the Throne Room, where he sits comfortably atop the spiky, sword-laden Iron Throne. (Contrast his comfort with Viserys, who nurses multiple wounds from the throne, including a pus-oozing hole in his back that won't seem to heal.) Daemon believes he'll be next in line for the throne if Aemma's child isn't a boy. He would like that.

Daemon, distrusted by many in the King's circle for his brutish tendencies, is currently the commander of the City Watch. Believing his brother to be soft on crime, he rounds up his guardsmen for a blitzkrieg on King's Landing, which he says has "fallen into squalor" under Viserys' rule. "You're a pack of hounds!" he tells the bloodthirsty troops before siccing them loose on the thoroughfare for some gory eye-for-an-eye justice. Thieves lose their hands, rapists lose their balls, and killers lose their heads. It's brutal stuff.

Viserys isn't pleased with his brother, and a tense argument reveals that Daemon despises his wife, Lady Rhea Royce, heir to Runestone in the Vale of Arryn. He spends no time in the Vale, preferring to be close to the royal family in King's Landing. During their argument, he takes shots at Hightower, with whom there is no love lost. Daemon retreats to his companion, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), who comforts him after his lingering anger spoils their tryst.

The denizens of King's Landing gather for a jousting tournament held in honor of Viserys' soon- to-be-born child. Aemma, we learn, is going into labor in concert with the tournament. Daemon, clad in elaborate dragon armor, trolls Hightower by challenging his son and using his joust to trip the young Hightower's horse, injuring him. Rhaenyra remains charmed by him, though it's Alicent for whom he asks favor. Rhaenyra, meanwhile, bestows her favor on a handsome Dornishman, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel).

Soon, Cole and Daemon square off. Daemon scores an early strike, but it's Cole who wins the joust. A seething Daemon challenges Cole to a contest of arms but it plays out much like their joust, with Daemon starting strong and ending up on his back. He's lucky he didn't end up like some of the other competitors, some of whom saw their heads axed to pulp following their battles. Regardless, Daemon refuses Cole's hand after defeat.

House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon

Ollie Upton/HBO Matt Smith in 'House of the Dragon'

Meanwhile, Aemma's labor is going as badly as she'd feared. The maester tells Viserys that she's going to die, but that there's a chance to save the child. To do so, however, would mean cutting it out and inflicting tremendous amounts of pain on Aemma. Viserys, desperate for an heir, doesn't struggle long before asking them to cut out the baby. They do (in a punishing, ear-splitting sequence) and Viserys soon finds himself standing over the blood-soaked corpse of his wife, holding a baby that will be dead in just a few short hours. Aemma's suffering was in vain.

The question of an heir surfaces after Aemma and the child's funeral. Daemon is bandied about, as is Rhaenys, who's known amongst many as the Queen Who Never Was. Viserys scoffs at the idea of Rhaenys sitting on the throne — she's older than him, after all — and this upsets her husband Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). A seafarer, he is also known as the Sea Snake and the Lord of the Tides. He is clearly undervalued in the court of Viserys, and his exhaustion with the state of the realm is evident.

Hightower, meanwhile, works to sabotage Daemon's chances. He recounts to Viserys an orgiastic party where Daemon appeared to be celebrating the death of Baelon, whom he called "The Heir For a Day." When confronted, Daemon can only say that we all "mourn in our own way." He goes on to call Viserys "weak," criticizing him for never asking Daemon to serve as his Hand. Viserys declares he won't be naming Daemon as his heir, ordering him to return to the Vale.

It's Rhaenyra he chooses. "I have wasted the years since you were born hoping for a son," he tells her. He goes on to lay out the two things any Targaryen ruler must know:

  • A Targaryen mustn't believe the myths about them that pervade Westeros, namely that Targaryens are capable of controlling dragons.

  • Aefon Targaryen foresaw the "end of the world of man" via a "terrible winter" than can only be survived with a Targaryen on the throne. This secret must be carried, protected, and passed down, he says. (We already know how all of that shakes out).

The episode ends with Daemon departing on his dragon, Caraxes, as the lords of the realm pledge their fealty to Rhaenyra. Something tells me he'll be back before long.

Subscribe to EW's West of Westeros podcast, which goes behind the making of House of the Dragon and the growing Game of Thrones universe.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon

    The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.

  • The huge Game of Thrones callback you might have missed in House of the Dragon

    Line of dialogue no doubt left viewers pointing at the screen in recognition

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Episode Postmortem: Paddy Considine and Matt Smith on That Throne Room Argument (Video)

    Plus, executive producer Ryan Condal and Rhaenyra actress Milly Alcock weigh in some of those big scenes from the premiere

  • ‘Born to play a Targaryen’: House of the Dragon viewers praise Matt Smith as ruthless Daemon

    ‘So odd to see Matt Smith in this kind of role but he is killing it,’ one viewer wrote

  • The fan-favourite Fire TV stick is 21% off on Amazon Canada: 'Blazingly fast'

    Reviewers call the Fire TV Stick the "best streaming device today."

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • B.C. Lions taking more time to evaluate quarterback Nathan Rourke's injured foot

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions had little to say Saturday regarding the status of quarterback Nathan Rourke. The 24-year-old from Victoria, who leads the CFL in passing yards (3,281) and touchdowns (25), injured his right foot in the fourth quarter of Friday's 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he was sacked by Pete Robertson. Rourke didn't return to the game and donned a walking boot. “Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was examined by team doctors this morning," the Lions said Saturday

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run