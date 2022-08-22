House of the Dragon, season one, episode one recap: Let the mayhem commence

Vicky Jessop
·9 min read
(ES)
(ES)

We get it: House of the Dragon has started, but there’s so much lore to get to grips with that it can be easy to lose your way, even though we’re only one episode into the new season.

What’s the difference between Rhaenys and Rhaenyra? Will another woman really sit on the Iron Throne? What was that essential nugget of plot that you missed at the start of the action? And how are they keeping those wigs clean?

Don’t worry: read our recap for episode one below. Needless to say, spoilers abound.

The heir with the hair

Rather aptly for a show that’s all about the line of succession, we start House of the Dragon with an heir-naming ceremony.

The current King of the Seven Kingdoms, Jaehaerys I, is getting old and he doesn’t have an heir. In the running for his replacement are his two grandchildren, Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Rhaenys (Eve Best).

The air is sombre. The camera filter is dark. Everybody is wearing wigs of startling platinum white; Paddy Considine’s makes him look like a thumb.

Steve Toussaint as Corlys &amp; Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.)
Steve Toussaint as Corlys & Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.)

To the surprise of nobody, he is the one picked to rule after Jaehaerys, making him Viserys I.

Meanwhile, Eve Best does an excellent lemon-faced pout as a woman who’s understandably put-out that she’s been passed over for the kingship by virtue of her gender. Men, eh.

Meet the family

Our first glimpse of the present day (or past day, depending on which timeline you’re working to) is of the young Rhaenyra – played by Milly Alcock – riding her dragon Syrax over the skies of King’s Landing.

It’s pretty majestic, even more so when the clouds part and we swoop with them around the High Sept and Red Keep. We’re back in Westeros, baby; let the mayhem commence.

This Westeros is very different to the war-ravaged place we’re used to: the lighting is Instagram-filter quality, the clothing is perhaps even more opulent and everybody looks generally better-fed and happier.

Well, most people do: in addition to Rhaenyra and her friend Alicent Hightower, we also meet Rhaenyra’s mother, Aemma, who is heavily pregnant and looks like she’s not enjoying it at all.

“We have royal wombs, you and I,” she tells an appalled Rhaenyra. “The childbed is our battlefield.”

“I’d rather be a knight and ride to battle in glory,” Rhaenyra replies. Can anybody say ‘foreshadowing’?

Best of frenemies: Alicent and Rhaenyra (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)
Best of frenemies: Alicent and Rhaenyra (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

Roundtable discussions

Politics looks set to be just as big a factor in House of the Dragon as Game of Thrones - get ready for endless talky scenes around privy council tables. In this one (the first of many), Viserys is joined by the Hand of the King (Otto Hightower, played with a withered kind of arrogance by Rhys Ifans), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Rhaenys’s husband and the richest man in Westeros; played by Steve Toussaint) and various other minions.

Viserys is fully expecting a son, and has arranged a knight’s tournament for the week that Aemma goes into labour to celebrate his birth.

He seems to be counting his chickens rather, but the rest of his Privy Council are happy to indulge him and instead spend most of their time griping about money, the Free Cities being a bit rebellious across the sea in Essos, and about Viserys’ brother Daemon, who has taken charge of the City Guard and furnished them with some rather natty-looking gold cloaks with which to mete out justice. He evidently has a flair for the dramatic.

Daemon little brother

What would this show be without its resident psychopath? We meet Daemon (a bewigged Matt Smith) in person a few minutes after the council meeting – he’s the first person we see lounging on the Iron Throne. And what a throne it is: far more brutal and massive than its Game of Thrones predecessor, with a kind of walkway made of swords that any unfortunate monarch has to avoid impaling themselves on when ascending. Metaphor, much?

Undeterred by the scandal of being caught with his bum on the spikiest seat in the realm, Daemon exchanges some high-falutin’ gibberish (aka Valyrian, the Targaryen mother tongue) with Rhaenyra and gives her a gift: a necklace made of Valyrian steel, so she can “own a piece of our ancestry”.

Cheeky: Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)
Cheeky: Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

How sweet – less so in the next scene, where he’s telling his fancy new City Guard how he’s transformed them from “stray dogs” to “hounds, primed for the hunt”. Daemon’s hounds then head out into King’s Landing to embark on a crusade that sees them clean up the streets by lopping off the appendages of various criminals (including one unfortunate soul who has a rather important piece of his anatomy removed on-screen). Reader, I winced.

So does Viserys, who pulls up a smirking Daemon in the debrief to tell him that he’s gone too far. Daemon is Viserys’ heir, but as might be apparent by this point, he doesn’t exactly act like it, spending his time in brothels in King’s Landing to avoid heading home to the wife he can’t stand. Plus, he’s rather too hot-headed and tyrannical for most people’s comfort.

Gore galore

Fortunately for everybody’s stress levels, the tournament finally starts and, pretty much simultaneously, the much-anticipated royal baby decides it’s time to make an entrance.

But while the great and good of King’s Landing watch young knights get their brains bashed out on the battlefield (to Daemon’s horror, he is roundly defeated in the jousting by complete unknown Ser Criston Cole), Aemma’s labour is not going smoothly: Viserys visits her bedchamber to be told that the baby is in breech and that he has to decide to save the child or potentially lose them both.

Newcomer: Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole (© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.)
Newcomer: Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole (© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.)

What follows is a scene so grim that it doesn’t really bear committing to print, save to say that the caesarean happens, mostly on-screen, Aemma dies and the baby soon follows.

Viserys, obviously, is traumatised (as are the viewers), and at the funeral that follows, Rhaenyra is given the task of burning her mother and baby brother’s body with a command to her dragon.

“I wonder,” she asks an unusually sad-looking Daemon before she does, “If during those few hours my brother lived, my father finally found happiness.”

It’s Succession all over again (but with dragons)

The core focus of House of the Dragon is the issue of Viserys’ succession, and this becomes acutely apparent in the days after Aemma’s traumatic death. Soon, Viserys’ cabinet is hassling him to name an heir, while delicately suggesting that the unhinged Daemon might be best replaced by Viserys’ daughter, Rhaenyra.

Needless to say, the King is not best pleased and storms out.

“I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter!” he snaps (just as well, since Daemon is listening in behind a secret screen). Gasps all around the table as the Privy Council determine the wisdom of putting a female on the Iron Throne.

Pensive: Paddy Considine as Viserys I (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)
Pensive: Paddy Considine as Viserys I (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

“No queen has ever sat the Iron Throne,” one blusters. “If order and stability so concerns this council, then perhaps we should not break 100 years of it by naming a female heir,” another adds. It seems that they favour stability and a strong government with Daemon over chaos with Rhaenyra.

Undeterred by Viserys’ tantrum, the scheming Otto Hightower then suggests to his own daughter, Alicent, that the king might be in need of a bit of female company.

“You might wear one of your mother’s dresses,” he tells a petrified Alicent as she leaves the room. Thanks dad; nothing like the pressure of creating some more male heirs for the kingdom.

Daemon then goes ahead and gets himself in trouble at the brothel, toasting Viserys’ dead son Baelon to his cronies as “heir for a day”. Understandably, Viserys is livid, and what follows is a rather epic scene where he effectively banishes Daemon from King’s Landing, de-heirs him (if that is indeed a term) and tells him to go home to his wife. Daemon looks furious, and the odds on him actually obeying his brother’s orders would seem to be slight, at best.

Prophecies and payoffs

The plus side of all this drama for Rhaenyra seems to be that her place in the line of succession is confirmed. Viserys calls her into the secret shrine/ burial place for Balerion, one of the ancient dragons from Aegon’s conquest, to tell her the good news.

“You are the very best of your mother, and I believe, as I know she did, that you could be a great ruling queen,” he tells her. “Daemon was not made to wear the crown, but I believe that you were.”

He also tells her the great secret that has been passed down from king to heir: that winter is, indeed, coming.

“Aegon foresaw the end of the world of men. It is to begin with a terrible winter, gusting out of the distant north,” he tells her.

Finally... the moment Rhaeynra is crowned heir (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)
Finally... the moment Rhaeynra is crowned heir (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

“Aegon saw absolute darkness riding on those winds, and whatever dwells within will destroy the world of the living. When this great winter comes, Rhaenyra, all of Westeros must stand against it. And if the world of men is to survive, a Targaryen must be seated on the Iron Throne, a king or queen strong enough to unite the realm against the cold and the dark.”

Chills.

As the sweeping music sounds, we cut to shots of the Westerosi lords swearing allegiance to Viserys – and to his new heir, Rhaenyra... as Daemon and a friendly sex worker to whom he seems to have taken a shine at the brothel ride off into the sky on dragonback. Mischief will follow, no doubt.

Verdict

Sweeping and grandiose, House of the Dragon kicks off its first season in style. There’s basically everything you could ever want from a Game of Thrones spin-off in this show: gore, sex (but not sexual violence - executive producer Sara Hess has said explicitly that there will be none of that in this show, which may tempt back fans who were put off by it in the original series), political chit-chat, wildly ambitious courtiers and dragons. It’s not reinventing the wheel, but it does the job so well, what’s not to love?

It also makes an excellent fist of maneouvring the pieces into place for episode two. Now, Rhaenyra is the heir to a country that might well not want a woman seated on the Iron Throne at all; Daemon is quite possibly contemplating rebellion and Otto Hightower has his eye on some royal grandchildren. Oh, and Viserys isn’t getting any younger. Plus, we’ve only seen two dragons so far. Roll on episode two...

House of the Dragon is streaming on NOW and Sky Atlantic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th