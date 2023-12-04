“House of the Dragon” season 2 trailer breakdown: Blood, Cheese, and dragonseeds

EW's "Game of Thrones" podcast, "West of Westeros," returns to dissect the big reveals from the first look at the next installment of "HOTD."

Now that the Dance of the Dragons can officially begin, our Westeros war correspondents are back.

EW's Game of Thrones podcast, West of Westeros, has reconvened its Small Council, host Nick Romano and special guest Lauren Morgan, to dissect the secrets packed into the new House of the Dragon season 2 trailer, which dropped Saturday out of the CCXP fan convention in Brazil.

In this first look, we witness the aftermath of the devastating season 1 finale, in which young Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) died. Now his mother, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), is out for blood. The footage teases some crucial characters and events to come in the next batch of eight episodes, which will premiere on HBO and stream on Max next summer. They range from the arrival of assassins Blood and Cheese, to the mysterious wet nurse at Harrenhal known as Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), to the concept of dragonseeds, to a major death hinted at through flashes of battle sequences.

As Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower intones in the trailer, "The war will be fought, many will die, and the victor will eventually ascend the throne." So buckle up!

Here, EW breaks it all down and discusses what's in store for House of the Dragon season 2. Listen and subscribe to West of Westeros wherever you get your podcasts.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.