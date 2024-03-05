‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 To Debut In June, Says Warner Bros. Discovery’s JB Perrette

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO/Max in June, said JB Perrette, head of global streaming & games for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Speaking at a media conference Q&A today, he said its one of a handful of HBO tentpole series set to contribute to a turnaround at the media giant after a soft period for film and television due in part Hollywood strikes last year.

He didn’t give a premiere date.HBO and Max content chief Casey Bloys last said in November that the season would be coming in late summer.

House of the Dragon is set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin executive produce with Sara Hess, Vince Gerardis, Season 2 director Alan Taylor and Season 1 director/co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.

“When we look at the next 12-18-24 months, we have all of our four biggest HBO tentpoles – House of the Dragon Season Two coming in June,” as well as new installments of The Last of Us, Euphoria and White Lotus, Perrette said at the Morgan Stanley confab.

