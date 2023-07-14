House of the Dragon season 2 to continue filming during strike

HBO's House of the Dragon season 2 is still shooting despite news of a strike.



The national board of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) formally approved strike action yesterday (July 13).

Production on the Targaryen-heavy Game of Thrones spin-off – starring Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Emma D'Arcy – has been under way since April, and Variety is reporting that under Equity, their local union, cast members are not legally permitted to strike in solidarity with US actors.

The organisation issued strike guidance with its 47,000 stars yesterday (July 13) ahead of the SAG-AFTRA announcement.

Sky

"Equity UK will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means," began the manifesto.



"A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the UK will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager. Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction."

The same would apply to SAG-AFTRA members interested in striking with their Equity-represented counterparts.

sky - HBO

House of the Dragon has now managed to sidestep two of the biggest strikes in entertainment history.

In May, it was revealed that the second season would not be impacted by the Writers' Guild of America march, as the scripts had been signed, sealed and delivered prior to its announcement.

Other shows including Severance, The Last of Us, The Penguin or Daredevil: Born Again have had to halt production.



House of the Dragon airs on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. Season 2 is now in production. Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray.

