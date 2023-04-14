'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Begins Production

HBO has provided a welcome update for Game of Thrones fans, announcing that production has officially begun for Season 2 of House of the Dragon. The show broke multiple records, including the largest audience in HBO history for a new original series, and was quickly renewed following a warm reception from fans last year.

If all goes according to plan, the series is set to return sometime in 2024, focusing on the events surrounding the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Last year, the Game of Thrones novelist George R. Martin noted that he believes it will take four full seasons of 10 episodes to do the story justice

"It's time to return to King's Landing," the Game of Thrones account writes in a teaser post featuring an image of the Iron Throne.

Those reprising their roles from season one include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Stay tuned for more details.

