House of the Dragon Recap: The King Has a Son, Daemon Proves His Mettle and Rhaenyra Is Ready to Wed

Ryan Parker
·5 min read
PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Gary Moyes / HBO Steve Toussaint HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3
PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Gary Moyes / HBO Steve Toussaint HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3

Gary Moyes/HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

Goodness. Gracious. Great balls of fire!

House of the Dragon opened episode 3 — titled "Second of His Name" — with some heavy dragon action when Daemon (Matt Smith) atop his dragon, Caraxes, set ablaze an area of the Stepstones being terrorized by Craghas Drahar, aka the "Crabfeeder."

Last week's episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series concluded with Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the "Sea Snake" (Steve Toussaint) asking Daemon for help after King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) showed little concern over the damage being done by Crabfeeder. Now, approximately two and a half years later, Daemon attacks with zero help aside from Caraxes, and while some damage is done, most of the Crabfeeder's men scurried into the nearby caves while archers rained down fiery arrows. Daemon retreated after being hit.

PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Emily Carey, Paddy Considine HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3
PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Emily Carey, Paddy Considine HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3

Ollie Upton/HBO

RELATED:  Game of Thrones Author George R. R. Martin Has Seen Rough Cut of House of the Dragon: 'Loved It'

Meanwhile, Viserys and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) have married and have a 2-year-old son, with another baby on the way. While a large party and a hunting trip in the Kingswood to celebrate the prince's second birthday played out, schemes were put in motion — namely by the King's Hand, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Otto was among those in the king's ear pushing Viserys to name his firstborn son heir to the throne, thereby betraying his promise to Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Viserys and Otto seemed equally eager to have Rhaenyra find a suitor and be wed. Viserys generally wanted her happiness and to strengthen her position, while Otto just wanted her out of the way. One would-be suitor was an annoying, pompous Lannister, whom neither Viserys nor Rhaenyra could stand. So, in other words, a typical Lannister.

Otto also had a suggestion that would make any hardened GoT fan recoil: betroth Rhaenyra to the king's baby son. Viserys was a hard pass on that one.

After a heated argument with her father about finding a husband sooner than later, Rhaenyra rode off into the forest where the great hunt was to take place. Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), now a veteran of the Kingsguard, rode after her. She had been smitten with him since the first episode, and their bond grew while spending time together in the woods. That is, until they were attacked by a large boar, which nearly killed Rhaenyra before the knight stabbed the wild animal. Channeling all her frustration over the marriage pressure and her reasonable fear of being stepped over for her baby brother, Rhaenyra went full-on Norman Bates Psycho, stabbing the boar several times, thereby getting soaked in blood.

PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Milly Alcock HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3
PHOTO September 01, 2022 Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO Milly Alcock HBO House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 3

Ollie Upton/HBO

Back at the party among his royal retinue, a depressed Viserys got drunk and realized the vast divide between what he wants and what is expected. Namely, Viserys truly wanted to see Rhaenyra on the throne. He later admitted to his new wife that yearning for a son above all else to replace him previously brought nothing but pain and sadness. It is around that same time the king's men inform him of a giant white hart stag spotted in the Kingswood. Believed to be magical, Otto told the king it was an omen for his son's birthday. By Viserys slaying the great beast (with most of the heavy lifting done by his royal retinue) the boy's birthright to the throne would be sealed. The king actually went along with this idea.

RELATED: House of the Dragon Episode 2 Recap: A New Queen Is Chosen as Betrayal Seeds Are Sown

Viserys (sloppily) killed a large stag captured by his men — but not the white hart that had been promised. Killing the animal did nothing for the king, and he was back in his funk. But, the giant white hart did appear, just not for Viserys. Before Rhaenyra and Criston Cole returned to the royal retinue, they were approached by the animal in the woods. The impressive stag looked at them for a moment and walked away, signaling to the princess that she was the rightful heir to the throne. She did not mention the moment to her father, even when he again assured her later on that she would not be stepped over for a male heir. The white hart bait and switch by Otto clearly hardened Viserys' resolve on that matter.

The episode concluded with an enormous battle scene that could give most GoT episodes a run for their money. Essentially, Daemon and Corlys were losing their war against the Crabfeeder. Viserys refused for two years to intervene until Queen Alicent told him it was best for the realm if he finally swallowed his pride and helped his brother and Corlys. So the king sent ships and men to turn the tide of the war. News of the forthcoming aid sent Daemon into a rage, as he did not want to be saved, thereby looking even weaker. So in a ruse to draw out the Crabfeeder and his men, Daemon pretended to surrender, so his dragon could decrement almost everyone while Corlys' troops engaged in hand-to-hand combat. Daemon went into a cave after the Crabfeeder and emerged, covered in blood, dragging the Crabfeeder's torso.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • House of the Dragon, episode 3 recap: Heavy is the head of Paddy Considine’s troubled king

    4/5 Viserys makes a promise he might not be able to keep, while the show offers up its first real battle sequence

  • 'Lord Of The Rings’ Prequel Dominates As Prime Video’s Biggest Premiere Ever

    The fantasy series has already been renewed for more seasons.

  • House of the Dragon episode 3: Daemon's war on the Crabfeeder and more, explained

    All's fair in love and war

  • Philippines' Marcos visits Indonesia in first overseas trip as president

    The trip by Marcos, the son and namesake of the late ruler who was overthrown in a popular uprising 36 years ago, is his first official venture overseas since his landslide election victory in May. They are likely to discuss maritime cooperation and border and counter-terrorism issues, she said. Suicide bombings in both countries, including on churches, and the involvement of Indonesian fighters in the 2017 takeover of the Philippines' Marawi City by Islamist militants have demonstrated what analysts say are linkages between regional extremists.

  • Lord of the Rings’ First Female Dwarf Does, in Fact, Have a Beard

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Amazon PrimeRest easy, Lord of the Rings fans, because our long, hair-raising nightmare is over: After months of uncertainty, everyone can now watch Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power and confirm that the first female dwarf ever seen on screen does, in fact, have a beard.Ahead of the premiere, The Daily Beast spoke with actress Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa—the first dwarven woman ever depicted on screen in a Tolkein adaptation. Altho

  • 4 officially recognised Japanese dog breeds in the UK

    Thinking about adopting a Japanese dog breed? From larger Akita Inus to tiny Japanese Chins, these dogs make great companions and family pets.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games