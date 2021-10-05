House of the Dragon heats up with first teaser trailer for Game of Thrones prequel

HBO Max woke the dragon. Timed to an international press event for the streaming platform's rollout in Europe, WarnerMedia debuted in the wee hours of Tuesday morning the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon, the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel.

Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, published in 2018, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It's the story of the Targaryen dynasty and the civil war that scorched the House's history.

Paddy Considine is King Viserys Targaryen, successor of King Jaehaerys Targaryen to sit upon the Iron Throne of Westeros. His first born, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), is a dragonrider, while his younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), is heir to the throne.

"Gods, kings, fire, and blood. Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did," Daemon says in the teaser.

Viserys' Hand of the King is Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who sees Daemon as the greatest threat to the realm. Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Otto's daughter, was raised in the Red Keep and, as anyone who has read Fire and Blood will know, she had a friendship with Rhaenyra. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will play young versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively.

Then there's the "Sea Snake," a.k.a. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), one of the most famous nautical adventurers in Westeros history.

Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony) are the co-creators of House of the Dragon, while Condal serves as showrunner with Game of Thrones favorite Miguel Sapochnik (the director behind episodes like "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards").

HBO Max, which launches in Spain and the Nordics this Oct. 26, also previewed new looks at Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That..., Succession season 3, and James Gunn's Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker. But the House of the Dragon footage closed out the live-streamed event.

