House Of The Dragon: George R.R Martin says Game of Thrones spin-off series has wrapped

(HBO)

Game of Thrones creator George R.R Martin has revealed that the spin-off series, House Of The Dragon, has wrapped.

The 73-year-old novelist confirmed that all the filming for the upcoming series has been completed and the show is currently in post-production. Martin also added that he is very happy with the direction of the project and can’t wait for “other successor shows”.

Sharing the news in a recent blog post, Martin wrote: “HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has wrapped in London and is now in post-production.

“What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more. I am excited about the other successor shows as well, however.”

(HBO)

The HBO series, House Of The Dragon, is based on Martin’s book, Fire & Blood. It is set 300 years before the award-winning Game of Thrones series and follows the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros.

There is still no official release date for the latest HBO series, however, it is expected to be released later this year.

While Martin is excited for the release of the upcoming show, the writer also revealed that there were several other Game Of Thrones-inspired projects in the works that are likely to be released after House Of The Dragon.

Martin explained in the blog that he is also working on several live-action and animated shows, some of which are “quite different in tone” compared to previous projects. However, he refused to reveal exactly how many projects are in the pipeline.

(HBO)

The writer has enlisted the help of several talented showrunners such as Bruno Heller and Amanda Segal to make the projects come to life.

Martin revealed the names of some of the live-action shows including The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships. As for animated projects, Martin revealed he was working with a young writer on a show called The Golden Empire.

In the blog, he added: “Some of the ideas we are working on are quite different in tone and approach than what has gone before, and that thrills me. The world of Westeros (and Essos, etc) is huge, and there is room in it for many types of stories, about a wide range of characters.”

To wrap up his blog, he also assured fans that he was still working on the final draft of his latest novel, Winds of Winter.