House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end

Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9.

Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale.

The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of the show's ninth hour on Sunday, dropped glimpses of the aftermath of the Greens usurping the Iron Throne from Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in favor of her half-brother, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). Among the footage were hints that we might be getting a pivotal tragic scene.

It's something that was already teased in episode 9 among those on "the Green Council," the nickname for when Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) gathered the Small Council to address the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine). As they discuss the subject of their allies, the master of ships, Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall), mentions, "Storm's End is of concern."

Ser Borros Baratheon, played on House of the Dragon by actor Roger Evans, is the current lord of Storm's End, which is the location of an important scene from George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood. In the aftermath of Viserys' death and Aegon's crowning, Rhaenyra will be looking to rally her supporters, which will involve Storm's End. Something... not great happens there. If you know, you know. All we'll say for the sake of non-book readers is that footage in the finale trailer suggests we'll be seeing those events play out, in which case someone is going to die.

Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson) is widely considered the first casualty of the Dance of the Dragons, the name given to this particular civil war that's erupting. But there are a lot more on the way.

House of the Dragon

HBO Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) stands before her Black Council at Dragonstone.

The latest House of the Dragon trailer confirms a few other points. After disrupting Aegon's coronation in brilliant fashion, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) flies to Dragonstone, where she informs Rhaenyra of Aegon's ascent.

Story continues

It appears Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliott Tittensor), who helped Rhaenys escape, has also taken the crown worn by Viserys and will give it to Rhaenyra to crown herself Queen of the Seven Kingdoms — a scene already shown in past teasers and behind-the-scenes featurettes. (Aegon is currently wearing the Conqueror's crown and wielding both Viserys' Blackfyre sword and Valyrian steel dagger.)

Also from previous teasers, a scene set at Dragonstone sees the back of Rhaenyra wearing her father's crown and appearing before the Black Council, the name for her own supporters who plot their next moves to reclaiming the throne.

House of the Dragon's season 1 finale will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

Subscribe to EW's West of Westeros podcast, which goes behind the making of House of the Dragon and the growing Game of Thrones universe.

Related content: