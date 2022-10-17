House of the Dragon, episode 9 review: strap in, the game of thrones has finally begun

Michael Deacon
·3 min read
Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen - HBO
Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen - HBO

The roof fell in. Hundreds of subjects fled in terror. And a 200-ton fire-breathing dragon came swooping into the palace, ridden by someone who disputes the new King’s claim to the throne.

All I can say is: I hope Charles’s coronation goes more smoothly than this.

Still, after such a mad whirl of an episode, perhaps it’s best to go back to the beginning, so we can process what exactly we’ve just seen. Episode nine, titled The Green Council, opened with confirmation that, at very long last, the perpetually ailing King Viserys was officially and definitively dead. And, thanks to the almost comical misunderstanding in last week’s final scene, his widow Alicent was convinced that he wished to be succeeded by their eldest son, Aegon, rather than his daughter from a previous marriage, Rhaenyra.

Obviously this wasn’t true. It seems unlikely that Ser Otto Hightower – who is both Alicent’s father and the late King’s chief adviser – believed a word of it himself. Not that he cared. After all, it presented him with the perfect opportunity to get Aegon, his own grandson, installed on the throne.

There proved to be only one minor problem: Aegon is a dissolute layabout who said he didn’t actually want to be King. Unlike, it so happens, his ravenously ambitious younger brother, Aemond (the lanky one with the eye-patch. I know, it’s hard to remember what they’re all called. I wish they’d wear name badges). For the viewer, at any rate, Aemond’s lust for power is an excellent development, as it opens up an exciting new front for future conflict. Soon, conceivably, the battle for the crown won’t just be Aegon vs Rhaenyra, but Aegon vs Aemond and Aemond vs Rhaenyra, possibly all at the same time.

Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel - HBO
Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel - HBO

Yes, I know Aegon said he didn’t want to be King. But when that huge crowd cheered him at his coronation, and he began swinging his sword around in triumph, it was obvious that he was starting to see the appeal. And anyway, about five minutes earlier his mother had told him that he must be a fair, just and gracious ruler. Which, according to the laws of foreshadowing, almost certainly means that within days he’ll have turned into a deranged genocidal despot.

All in all, the episode set us up expertly for whatever horrors lie in store during next week’s season finale. Rhaenyra and her uncle-husband Daemon didn’t even appear, so we haven’t yet seen their response to Rhaenyra getting usurped. In the meantime, we had the joy of some rare screen time for Ser Larys, the softly spoken psychopath. He spent it murmuring sinisterly about bees, and… well, let’s not dwell on what else he did. Good God. It’s one thing to have your father and brother burnt alive. But to have a foot fetish? I didn’t realise he was that sick.

Anyway, back to that ending, with Rhaenys (aka the Queen Who Never Was) sitting astride her enormous dragon, with the perfect opportunity to kill Aegon, Aemond, Ser Otto, Alicent and Ser Criston the hunky but horribly embittered knight, the whole lot of them, all in one go. Naturally she didn’t take it. Come off it, she’s not remotely the type. She may not want Aegon to be King, but she’s calm and rational. She wants peace and stability. Killing them would have been unthinkably reckless. So she didn’t.

She’s going to end up regretting it, though, isn’t she?

