House of the Dragon, episode 8 recap: even Alicent isn't a match for icy duo Rhaenys and Rhaenyra

Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) in House of the Dragon - HBO/HBO

A bedridden king, a presumptuous prince who lost his head but kept his tongue, a depraved heir in a fright wig… Not for the first time, House of the Dragon was proving more than a match for Game of Thrones when it comes to cunning courtiers and atrocious aristocrats.

But as the series rounded the bend and closed in on its final few episodes, what surprises lay in store? Would that looming Rhaenyra v Alicent showdown at last kick-off? Is Viserys finally, mercifully going to pop his royal clogs? Would they bring some lights to the set this week so that we could see what was going on? Hold on to your creepy gold mask – here are the talking points.

Are the time jumps becoming a distraction?

Six years have elapsed in Westeros since our last visit to House of the Dragon. Remember all those young actors who played the various Targaryen and Strong…sorry, Velaryon urchins in episode six? No, you don’t – which is probably as well as they’ve been replaced by older actors. The replacement cast was perfectly accomplished – but as we once again acclimatised to half a dozen new faces, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that the time jumps, which make sense in the George RR Martin source material, are becoming intrusive. At the present rate of advancement, by the finale everyone is going to be hobbling about with Westerosi Zimmer frames.

Is Viserys’s secret out?

Confused, fed up, wracked by excruciating pain – Viserys is in a sorry state. The Milk of the Poppy blurred his thoughts while half his face was chewed up by disease. And in his delirium he let the royal cat out of the bag, revealing to Alicent the Seven Kingdom’s equivalent of the Third Secret of Fatima.

That’s right, he shared with her the feverish details of Aegon’s Dream: that the occupant of the Iron Throne must protect the kingdom from a wintry menace to the north and await the arrival of the Prince That Is Promised (not revealed: the Prince That Was Promised will finally manifest as… a grumpy Kit Harington).

Story continues

“I understand my king,” said Alicent as he sank once more into incoherence. Until now, only Rhaenyra, the King’s daughter and named heir, has been party to Aegon’s Dream. With her great rival in on the secret, how might the balance of power within King’s Landing shift?

Is Seven the magic number?

There have been changes at King’s Landing under the de facto rule of Alicent and her scheming dad Ser Otto. The Targaryen dynasty has, for one thing, become a lot less Targaryen-esque. Instead of the dragon motif, the capital is now draped in the iconography of the Seven, a Westeros religion alien to the pale lords from across the sea. Alicent matter-of-factly tells Daemon and Rhaenyra that the Seven provide guidance clarity. But is religion a metaphor for the shifting balance of power in Westeros? Or might that be an ecumenical matter?

Alicent (Olivia Cooke), Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) in House of the Dragon - HBO/HBO

Have Alicent and Rhaenyra patched up their differences?

Once best friends, the princesses had become bitter foes for various complicated reasons (try incest, lies, tea, betrayal, dragons and snotty feuding sprogs for starters). But as they sat together – albeit at the behest of the King – they exchanged smiles and, with apparent sincerity, drank to one another’s health.

“We are both mothers. And we love our children,” said Alicent. “We have more in common than we sometimes allow.” Their kids are a horrific rabble of bruisers, taunters and sex offenders (see below) – but might Alicent and Rhaenyra have rekindled the connection they held so dear as children? Or were these merely painted smiles concealing dark intentions? With House of the Dragon, they could be both at once.

Does Rhaenys hold all the cards now?

Nobody has played the game of thrones more skilfully than the one-time heir to the crown. This week, she exploited the Castle Driftmark succession question to extract from Rhaenyra a marriage pact between their houses. And she did so while neutralising her absent husband’s grasping brother Ser Vaemond. It got even worse for Vaemond, who lost half his head courtesy of gallant psychopath Daemon. Ooof – talk about a bad heir day.

That Rhaenys could do all this while believing Rhaenyra and Daemon had bumped off her beloved Laenor (in fact, they had arranged his secret exile) testified to the ice water flowing through her veins. And having shackled herself to Rhaenyra's cause, what will her role be when the bad blood between the Great Houses runs hot? And how will her husband, Ser Corlys, react to her alliance with Rhaenyra? Assuming, of course, he makes it back alive from the Stepstones.

Where was Lord Larys?

Hands down the best character in House of the Dragon has been Lord Larys Strong – Westeros’s toxic nerd-in-chief and one of those quiet, mumbly types you need to keep an eye on because the minute you look away they’re likely to insert a knife in your ribs. After eliminating the rest of his family as a “favour” to Alicent two episodes previously, he appeared set for a long and glorious reign as House of the Dragon’s resident villain. But where was he this week? Back in Harrenhal scheming, no doubt. Whatever he was up to, House of the Dragon suffered for his absence.

Never mind – this week’s Joffrey-in-disguise title went to Aegon

If anything, Viserys and Alicent’s eldest is even crueller than Game of Thrones’s poisonous (and ultimately poisoned) princeling. He sexually assaulted a maid and taunted his cousins over their arranged marriage. But has the series done enough to lay the groundwork for his nastiness? In Thrones, Joffrey was a “bad seed” born of the forbidden love of his sibling parents (his grandfather Tywin Lannister was no charmer either). But, whatever else you can say about Alicent and Viserys, neither is cruel or wicked. So how did they spawn such a monster?