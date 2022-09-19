House of the Dragon, episode 5, review: forget the Red Wedding, here comes the Bloody Ball

Episode five of House of the Dragon - We Light the Way - HBO

Given its mind-boggling quantities of slaughter and gore, House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic) may seem an improbable form of comfort viewing. But, at a time like this, it does offer the viewer – or at any rate the British viewer – one small consolation. How lucky we are, it makes us reflect, that our own royal succession has been so smooth, so seamless, so peaceful. Objections have been few and innocuous: the odd protester waving a republican placard, and the Irish novelty pop duo Jedward tweeting, “NOT MY KING.” Whatever one thinks of these people’s views or behaviour, they are unlikely, on the whole, to plunge the kingdom into blood-soaked civil war.

For the inhabitants of Westeros, however, the outlook is rather less bright. Once Paddy Considine’s ailing King Viserys finally dies, and is succeeded by his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), a terrible war will follow between the new queen and those who furiously dispute her right to take the throne. So predicted Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the King’s former adviser, at the start of this fifth episode, and we have no reason to doubt him. For one thing, there would hardly be much point to House of the Dragon if his prediction were wrong.

War is coming, and soon. Every viewer can surely feel it. After that slowish start to the series, the drama is now intensifying in pitch with each episode. We Light the Way was easily the most action-packed, and best, instalment to date. In a single blistering hour, Daemon (Matt Smith) murdered his wife; an aghast Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) learned that her husband had betrayed her father; Rhaenyra agreed to marry a closeted gay man (on the understanding that they can both go on sleeping with the men of their choice in secret); Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) begged her to elope with him instead, was flatly rejected, and then beat her fiancé’s male lover to death at a ball thrown to celebrate the impending nuptials; and finally, a shell-shocked Rhaenyra mumbled her way through her sham marriage vows, only for her father to collapse mid-ceremony (dead? Or just unconscious?). Closing shot: a rat slurping up a puddle of blood.

The whole episode was exhilaratingly horrible, in classic Westeros fashion. Game of Thrones gave us the Red Wedding. Now House of the Dragon has given us the Bloody Ball.

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon - HBO

Violence aside, perhaps the most significant aspect of this episode was the seeming change in Rhaenyra. In previous episodes, we were invited to see her as a rebellious young idealist, an independent-minded feminist who didn’t see why she should be rushed into marriage – especially if her betrothed were chosen by her father for the sake of political expediency. Yet now she has entered into the most brazenly cynical marriage of convenience, purely to avoid forfeiting her claim to the crown.

Her father may have ordered it. But she didn’t have to acquiesce. By eloping with Ser Criston, she would have been poor, but she would also have been free. Her response to his proposal (“Do you think I would choose infamy in exchange for a bushel of oranges?”) not only crushed Ser Criston, but showed us that she isn’t quite the nobly free-spirited woman of principle the viewer might previously have imagined.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, of course. This is Westeros, a land almost exclusively populated by the power-mad. All the same, Rhaenyra’s apparent shamelessness did underscore my one niggling concern about House of the Dragon: that, for all its tension and spectacle, it contains no one to root for. In Game of Thrones, we could root for Tyrion, and for Arya – and even, later on, for Jaime Lannister. Not that these characters were “good”, exactly – far from it, in Jaime’s case – but the writers had an uncanny ability to make us side with them, no matter their sins and their flaws. I’ve yet to see evidence of this in House of the Dragon. It’s got plenty of villains. But a striking dearth of heroes.