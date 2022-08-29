House of the Dragon, episode 2, review: watching the intricate plot being built is, alas, a bit dull

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen - HBO

So far, at any rate, House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic) hasn’t featured a tremendous amount of rib-tickling comedy. But this second episode, The Rogue Prince, did contain one moment that was genuinely very funny. Even if it wasn’t strictly meant to be.

“I have decided to take a new wife,” announced King Viserys (Paddy Considine), addressing a council of his advisers. “I intend to marry…”

Before revealing the name of his new queen, however, he left the most enormous dramatic pause. It dragged on so long that I actually pressed rewind and timed it. It lasted 7.5 seconds. On paper, this may not sound like a long time. But on TV, it felt like a fortnight.

“The Lady Alicent Hightower!” he boomed.

Clearly this was meant to be an important moment, a shock twist with serious and far-reaching implications for the future of the realm. But the absurd, dragged-out length of the King’s pause made him sound like Dermot O’Leary announcing who’d won the phone vote to go through to round three of The X Factor.

At any rate, thank goodness, he did choose to marry Lady Alicent (Emily Carey), because the alternative was Lady Laena Velaryon (Nova Fouellis-Mose): a tiny prepubescent 12-year-old. Admittedly, Lady Alicent is pretty young herself – her age hasn’t been stated in dialogue but she’s best friends with the King’s daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who we know is 15. So presumably Lady Alicent is something similar. And yet here she is, getting engaged to a weary, sickly, battered-looking widower with long white hair. Still, I suppose a creepy marriage is at least preferable to a downright disturbing one.

Of course, Westeros has never been a beacon of morality, and the storyline, in traditional Game of Thrones style, has certainly provided a frisson of grubby intrigue. The most interesting aspect of it, though, is the role of Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who is the King’s chief adviser – and, it just so happens, Lady Alicent’s father. He always affects to be so noble and upright and principled. Yet beneath this veneer of high-minded solemnity, he’s clearly just as slippery and scheming as anyone on the show.

In episode one, he cunningly sought to set up his virginal teenage daughter with the grieving Viserys, encouraging her to “comfort” the King in his “chambers” (“You might wear one of your mother’s dresses”). Then, in this latest episode, he was the only adviser who urged the King not to marry Lady Laena. All right, so that’s reasonable advice, given that she’s an actual child (“The Lady Laena is… young, Your Grace”). But Ser Otto also had a pretty strong vested interest in the King marrying a certain someone else, instead.

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), new (and uncomfortably young) bride of King Viserys in HBO's House of the Dragon - HBO

Anyway, he seems a promising character, if only because he’s different. Normally in the world of Game of Thrones, the schemers and plotters are so blatant, they might as well be wearing sandwich boards that read, “I AM A CYNICAL DUPLICITOUS MANIPULATOR WITH ULTERIOR MOTIVES. DO NOT TRUST A WORD I SAY.” It’s rare we encounter one who actually bothers to conceal his intentions.

Like last week’s, this episode was another slow-burner (as reviewers like to say when they can't quite bring themselves to admit that what they’ve watched was just a tiny bit on the dull side). Of course, I do appreciate why these episodes were like this: the writers are painstakingly putting the pieces in place to create the conditions for future drama, conflict and no doubt awe-inspiring bloodshed. For example, by driving a wedge between the King and Lord Corlys Verlaryon (Steve Toussaint), and between Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent.

Still, waiting for the results to arrive does require considerable patience on the part of the viewer. In these early stages, watching House of the Dragon is a bit like watching someone assemble a matchstick model of HMS Victory. You’re sure that it’ll be spectacular when it’s finished. But the experience of watching its construction – laborious, meticulous, and above all slow – can be somewhat less than gripping.

But never mind. Please do hang on in there. I’ve been lucky enough to see the next few episodes in advance and I promise it’s worth the wait. The climax of episode six, dear me…