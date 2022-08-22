House of the Dragon, episode 1 review: Matt Smith's gleefully violent villain is an instant classic

Michael Deacon
·3 min read
Matt Smith Daemon Targaryen - HBO
Matt Smith Daemon Targaryen - HBO

If you’re desperate to avoid spoilers for House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic/NOW) – the new prequel to Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic – then for pity’s sake stop reading now. But even if you aren’t bothered about spoilers, and are reading this review out of simple curiosity, it might be wise to stop now anyway. Because the next paragraph is liable to put you right off your breakfast.

Forget the sex, the swords and even the dragons. The moment we knew we were well and truly back in Westeros came 42 minutes into this opening episode, with the shot of the funeral pyre. On top of it lay the mummified corpse of Aemma Targaryen, the Queen Consort. Bleak enough. But then, very slowly, the camera tracked downwards, and showed us, lying on a second, smaller pyre, the tiny mummified corpse of her baby: the son and heir for which the kingdom had yearned for so long. He’d only just been born in the previous scene.

But the key point here is: we didn’t know the baby had died. This was how the producers chose to break the news to us: with a shot of his remains, about to be set alight. As teachers of creative writing always say: “Show, don’t tell.” And this was an utterly brutal example. Still, it was wholly true to the spirit of Game of Thrones. Not just shocking – but casually, even nonchalantly so.

Although House of the Dragon is a prequel, I prefer to think of it, in keeping with language of the programme itself, as Game of Thrones’s heir. And like any heir, it’s under a lot of pressure to live up to its illustrious predecessor.

One episode is far too soon to judge whether it will do so. But we can sense that it’s going to offer a plot of similar tension and complexity, in the looming struggle to succeed the weary and battered old King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

At the very least, we’ve already met someone who looks destined to become a major figure in the Westeros canon: Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Spoiled, narcissistic and gleefully violent, he feels like a classic Game of Thrones villain. In fact, he feels like an amalgam of at least three classic Game of Thrones villains: a dash of Ramsay Bolton, a pinch of Joffrey Baratheon, a hint of Jaime Lannister. Jaime, of course, turned out to have a more noble side. On the evidence so far, it would be a surprise if Daemon does. But then, the world of GoT has always been full of improbable twists.

As I suggested in my previous piece about House of the Dragon, we could have done with some Tyrion-style wit to alleviate the grimness. And at times the episode felt like what critics politely call a “slow burner” (i.e. not desperately gripping).

Still, patience will be rewarded. Wait till the climax of episode six. It makes the scene with the funeral pyre look like a teddy bears’ picnic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who's who in 'House of the Dragon'? Here's our guide to the key characters

    Which characters matter? Which Houses are a factor? Why are their names so hard to spell? We have viewers of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel covered.

  • ‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal Series Released by HBO

    HBO has released the first footage of “The Last of Us,” the network’s upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name. Although brief, the teaser provides audiences a first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as post-apocalyptic survivors Joel and Ellie, respectively. “Everybody I’ve cared for has […]

  • ‘Born to play a Targaryen’: House of the Dragon viewers praise Matt Smith as ruthless Daemon

    ‘So odd to see Matt Smith in this kind of role but he is killing it,’ one viewer wrote

  • The huge Game of Thrones callback you might have missed in House of the Dragon

    Line of dialogue no doubt left viewers pointing at the screen in recognition

  • Tom Weiskopf Dies: 16-Time PGA Tour Champion And Golf Broadcaster Was 79

    Tom Weiskopf, one of the stars of the 1960s and 1970s Professional Golf Assn. tour and later a broadcaster for CBS and ABC, has died at 79 of pancreatic cancer An Open Championship winner and 16-time PGA Tour champion, Weiskopf was also a runner-up four times in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. He finished […]

  • The fan-favourite Fire TV stick is 21% off on Amazon Canada: 'Blazingly fast'

    Reviewers call the Fire TV Stick the "best streaming device today."

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do