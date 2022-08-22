House of the Dragon, episode 1 review: Matt Smith's gleefully violent villain is an instant classic

Matt Smith Daemon Targaryen - HBO

If you’re desperate to avoid spoilers for House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic/NOW) – the new prequel to Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic – then for pity’s sake stop reading now. But even if you aren’t bothered about spoilers, and are reading this review out of simple curiosity, it might be wise to stop now anyway. Because the next paragraph is liable to put you right off your breakfast.

Forget the sex, the swords and even the dragons. The moment we knew we were well and truly back in Westeros came 42 minutes into this opening episode, with the shot of the funeral pyre. On top of it lay the mummified corpse of Aemma Targaryen, the Queen Consort. Bleak enough. But then, very slowly, the camera tracked downwards, and showed us, lying on a second, smaller pyre, the tiny mummified corpse of her baby: the son and heir for which the kingdom had yearned for so long. He’d only just been born in the previous scene.

But the key point here is: we didn’t know the baby had died. This was how the producers chose to break the news to us: with a shot of his remains, about to be set alight. As teachers of creative writing always say: “Show, don’t tell.” And this was an utterly brutal example. Still, it was wholly true to the spirit of Game of Thrones. Not just shocking – but casually, even nonchalantly so.

Although House of the Dragon is a prequel, I prefer to think of it, in keeping with language of the programme itself, as Game of Thrones’s heir. And like any heir, it’s under a lot of pressure to live up to its illustrious predecessor.

One episode is far too soon to judge whether it will do so. But we can sense that it’s going to offer a plot of similar tension and complexity, in the looming struggle to succeed the weary and battered old King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

At the very least, we’ve already met someone who looks destined to become a major figure in the Westeros canon: Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Spoiled, narcissistic and gleefully violent, he feels like a classic Game of Thrones villain. In fact, he feels like an amalgam of at least three classic Game of Thrones villains: a dash of Ramsay Bolton, a pinch of Joffrey Baratheon, a hint of Jaime Lannister. Jaime, of course, turned out to have a more noble side. On the evidence so far, it would be a surprise if Daemon does. But then, the world of GoT has always been full of improbable twists.

As I suggested in my previous piece about House of the Dragon, we could have done with some Tyrion-style wit to alleviate the grimness. And at times the episode felt like what critics politely call a “slow burner” (i.e. not desperately gripping).

Still, patience will be rewarded. Wait till the climax of episode six. It makes the scene with the funeral pyre look like a teddy bears’ picnic.