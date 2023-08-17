House of the Dragon director offers update on shortened season 2

House of the Dragon fans have been given an exciting update on season two from the show's director.



The Game of Thrones spin-off follows the story of the Targaryen Family almost 200 years before the events of the original series. Based on the Fire & Blood novels by George R.R. Martin, the first series featured plenty of shocking scenes packed into 10 episodes.

However, director Claire Kilner has revealed that the eagerly-anticipated second series of the popular show will be condensed into eight episodes - but fans need not worry about how this will impact the show's quality.



"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Ryan's [Condall, showrunner] decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

It comes after Martin shared his own update on the new episodes last month, assuring fans that the series is "halfway done" amid worries the ongoing actors and writers strikes would impact its release.

"One of the few shows still shooting is House of the Dragon, as you may have read. That's true. I am told the second season is half done," he wrote on his blog. "All of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge."

Related: House of the Dragon's Paddy Considine reveals "disappointment" about Viserys role



The author went on to explain why the show had been able to continue filming while strike action is ongoing, revealing that many of the cast members are part of UK union Equity instead of SAG-AFTRA.

He continued: "HOTD is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued."

House of the Dragon airs on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. Season 2 has been confirmed. Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray.

