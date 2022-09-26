House of the Dragon: David Tennant’s son Ty makes NSFW debut

Ty Tennant’s debut appearance in House of the Dragon episode six likely won’t be leaving the memories of viewers any time soon.

The son of Doctor Whostar David Tennant plays prince Aegon Targaryen II in the Game of Thronesprequel series.

In just his second scene in the show, Ty is seen (from behind) standing on his windowsill, masturbating in the open air.

It’s at that point, rather embarrassingly, that his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), walks in.

The moment had viewers on Twitter blushing, with one writing: “I will say that Ty Tennant sure did make an impressive first impression as Aegon.”

Others noted that they felt uncomfortable watching the scene as Ty’s character is supposed to be 14 years old. The actor himself is 20.

(Twitter)

“Pls i just had to look up how old Ty Tennant was cause it felt illegal watching that,” one wrote.

Ty, at least, should feel right at home on the show as his uncle Daemon is played by another Doctor Who: Matt Smith.

The young actor previously appeared in the Doctor Who special The Five(ish) Doctors, alongside Smith, in 2013.

Ty Tennant in House of the Dragon (Gary Moyes / HBO)

What’s more, he’s joined by two other Doctor Who alums: Matthew Needham (Larys Strong) and Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon).

House of the Dragon continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day. It is also available to watch on NOW.