House destroyed in Edinburgh explosion

A house has been destroyed by a large explosion in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Baberton area of the city at about 22:30.

Images from the scene show one house has been completely destroyed. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

One eyewitness said the area outside the house at Baberton Mains Avenue was strewn with rubble and there was a smell of gas.

Alison Broadhurst, 26, told BBC Scotland News she was getting ready for bed in her home a street away when there was a huge bang that shook her house.

"I thought something had hit the roof of my house, it was terrifying," she said.

"I went downstairs into the street and all the car alarms were going off."

She said she walked around the corner and saw that a house had been destroyed.

"I think it was a semi-detached house. I could smell gas and then I could hear the sirens of the emergency services getting closer and closer," she said.

"They have now cordoned off the road and said they couldn't confirm if it had been a gas explosion.

"I could see rubble everywhere and loft debris. And I heard people saying they thought cars had been damaged in the street behind the house."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said it had been called to reports of an explosion at a property in Baberton Mains Avenue at about 22:25.

"Emergency services are at the scene, and we would advise people to avoid the area at this time."