Marjorie Taylor Greene: Vote to remove her from House committees
The US House of Representatives will vote to strip committee roles from a Republican lawmaker whose social media posts have prompted outrage.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has praised the bogus Q Anon theory, wrote a post that caused an anti-Semitism furore and liked other posts calling for violence.
House Democrats announced the vote after Republicans reportedly declined to punish Mrs Greene for her actions.
The decision follows some Republican senators calling for her removal.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell issued a rare rebuke on Tuesday, saying that "loony lies and conspiracy theories" are a "cancer" to the party.
What is the row about?
Elected to Congress in November, Mrs Greene was assigned to the Education and Labour Committee and the Budget Committee by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.
Democrats have argued that because of her past remarks embracing conspiracy theories, including those claiming school shootings were staged, she has "forfeited her right" to join these panels, particularly the education committee.
On Wednesday, Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the House would move forward with a measure to strip Mrs Greene of these assignments after he spoke with Mr McCarthy.
"It is clear there is no alternative to holding a floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep Greene from her committee assignments," Mr Hoyer said, pledging that the full House would vote on the measure on Thursday.
The measure requires a simple majority to pass.
Mr McCarthy is expected to discuss the issue with party members at a meeting later on Wednesday.
Republicans are also debating whether to punish their third-highest ranking member, Liz Cheney, who broke ranks to impeach Donald Trump.
In 2019, then-Iowa Republican congressman Steve King was stripped of his Judiciary, Agriculture and Small Business committee seats over comments he made about white supremacy.
Conflicting currents within the Republican Party
The House of Representatives is heading toward a showdown on Thursday over the fate of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the freshman congresswoman with a penchant for trafficking in bizarre right-wing conspiracy theories.
Every attempt at reaching some sort of resolution to avoid a floor vote by the whole chamber - an apology by Greene, sanctions imposed by the Republican leadership or some compromise acceptable to Democrats - has been in vain.
The standoff reflects the conflicting currents within the Republican Party. Some, like Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, view Greene as a symptom of the corrosive effects of Donald Trump's politics. A clear renunciation, then, would be a welcome step away from the ex-president.
Others consider the move to punish Greene only the latest attempt to persecute and silence an outspoken conservative voice. If Greene is sanctioned, they believe the conservative base will see that as caving to liberals and the mainstream media - and revolt.
Democrats, sensing an advantage, are pushing for a very public confrontation, even if some are uneasy about the precedent it might set.
Meanwhile, Greene continues to post eye-popping fundraising numbers and raise her profile - as a hero to some on the right and, perhaps, a martyr.
Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Before taking office, Mrs Greene liked posts calling for violence against Democratic lawmakers, claimed that school shootings and the 9/11 terror attack were staged events and made other offensive comments online.
Her verbal attack on a teenage survivor of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was recently unearthed and led to calls for her to be expelled from the chamber by some Democrats.
Last month, Mrs Greene introduced a measure attempting to impeach US President Joe Biden.
On Tuesday night, Mrs Greene met Mr McCarthy, and then on Saturday, Mrs Green held a phone call with Mr Trump.
What have Republicans said about her?
The looming vote comes as a number of Republican senators openly criticised Mrs Greene on Tuesday.
"Personally I'd have a hard time supporting, for example, her positions on the school shootings being staged and being on the Education Committee," North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer told CNN. "Real authority has moral authority."
"I think our party has to make it very clear that she does not represent us in any way," said Utah Senator Mitt Romney. "Our big tent is not large enough to both accommodate conservatives and kooks."
Florida's two Republicans senators also took issue with her assertion that the 2018 Parkland school shooting was a set-up.
"Those were real children that died," said Senator Marco Rubio, calling her "either deranged or a sadist".