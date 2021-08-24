House Democrats approve voting-rights bill named after John Lewis as GOP calls it 'partisan power grab'

WASHINGTON – House Democrats voted Tuesday to revive federal oversight of state voting-rights laws that had been weakened by recent Supreme Court decisions, but the measure faces an uncertain future against Republican opposition in the Senate.

The House voted 219-212 along straight party lines to approve the legislation named for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a civil-rights icon. The bill aims to restore Justice Department review of changes in election law in states with a history of discrimination.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the legislation was needed to combat the "threat from a targeted, brazen and partisan campaign to deny Americans the ballot."

"This campaign is anti-democratic, it’s dangerous and it demands action," Pelosi said.

Republicans argued that the legislation was part of a partisan strategy for Democrats to federalize election rules to their advantage. Senate Republicans oppose the bill and could potentially block it in the evenly divided chamber with a filibuster.

“This is an unprecedented power grab by Washington that would completely change the character of elections as we know it," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

Democrats who control Congress seek to restore protections for voting rights they contend have eroded since the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Two Supreme Court decisions spurred congressional action on voting rights.

“I get that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is reserved for the most egregious state actors,” said Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. “But what it says is that federal oversight is needed when states go amok.”

In 2013, the court struck down a portion of that law in a landmark case called Shelby County v. Holder. The court ruled that the Justice Department could no longer review changes in election law in states with a history of discrimination. The court ruled that the “preclearance” program was outdated because it relied on decades-old data and eradicated practices.

In July, the court upheld two restrictive voting laws in Arizona. The decision in the case called Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee said states may have good reason to shorten voting hours that have nothing to do with discrimination, for example.

“It is an urgently needed legislative response to the onslaught of discriminatory voting laws and practices that have emerged in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder," said Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. “Any claim that we are taking over authority from the states is simply wrong."

The House approved legislation in March called the For the People Act that called for expanding early voting, allowing same-day registration and lowering identification requirements. The bill would also restrict the removal of names from registration lists, a routine practice called purging that civil rights groups say disproportionately hurts minority and low-income residents.

In the latest legislation, the House agreed to revive Justice Department review of changes in election law if a state accumulates 15 violations in 25 years. The bill would also create a category of “practice-based” preclearance, to give the department oversight when a jurisdiction makes changes such as switching from district voting to at-large elections.

In response to the Brnovich case, the bill would create new tests for challenging election laws that dilute the power of voters, such as in redistricting, or for blocking a voter from casting a ballot, such as in a voter ID case.

Another provision would allow the Justice Department to sue over a law that has been approved but not yet implemented.

Democrats argued the provisions would protect voting rights for minorities.

“Enabled by Supreme Court decisions weakening the 1965 Voting Rights Act, state legislatures across the country are attempting to make it more difficult to vote and easier to overturn election results,” said House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. “These undemocratic measures disproportionately impact communities of color.”

But Republicans contend Democrats are trying to change voting laws for their own benefit.

“It’s a partisan power grab," said Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee. “It’s easier today for eligible Americans to vote than ever before in our nation’s history."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., predicted no Republicans would vote for the legislation the House approved in March, which is the Senate is expected to debate in September.

McConnell said Democrats want to federalize elections and "achieve a benefit for the Democrats at the expense of the Republicans.”

As the debate moves to the Senate, the legislation could lead to showdown over the filibuster. A filibuster blocking legislation requires 60 votes to overcome, in the Senate with 50 Republicans and 50 lawmakers who vote with Democrats.

Civil rights groups have urged Senate Democrats to abolish the filibuster in order to pass voting-rights legislation. But it's not clear yet whether they would take that step.

"If 10 Senate Republicans won’t support this bill, then Senate Democrats must reform the filibuster," said Sylvia Albert, Common Cause director of voting and elections. "The freedom to vote must be protected for every American."

