House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot to seek phone records of lawmakers

Rep. Jim Jordan. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is preparing to send requests to telecommunications companies, asking they preserve the phone records of several members of Congress, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the committee, confirmed with CNN on Monday that letters will be sent to the "major networks" as well as "social media platforms, those kinds of things. I can tell you that we'll look at everything that will give us information on what happened on Jan. 6. We will look at all records at some point."

Thompson would not reveal the names of anyone the committee plans to contact, only saying it's "quite an exhaustive list of people." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have both said they spoke to former President Donald Trump by phone on Jan. 6, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), while wearing body armor, delivered a speech to Trump supporters hours before the Capitol was breached.

Jordan told CNN he has "nothing to hide," but added that if the committee asks him to preserve his records, there could be political retribution. Thompson has said he would like to start issuing subpoenas by the end of August.

