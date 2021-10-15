Nearby residents evacuated after house collapses in ‘gas blast’

A house has collapsed following a suspected gas explosion, police have said.

Lancashire Police said they are at the scene of the incident in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Officers were called to Kirkby Avenue at about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, the force said.

Nearby residents were evacuated and a safety cordon put in place.

A spokesman said: “Our officers are at the scene, along with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.

Road closures are also in place and people are advised to avoid the area, police said.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a number of appliances are at the scene and advised residents to close windows and doors if affected by any smoke.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said: “Our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) is currently on the scene, along with a MERIT (Medical Emergency Response Incident Team) doctor, an ambulance and an operational commander.”

