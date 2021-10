Nearby residents evacuated after house collapses in ‘gas blast’

(Google Street View)

A house has collapsed following a suspected gas explosion, police have said.

Lancashire Police said they are at the scene of the incident in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Officers were called to Kirkby Avenue at about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, the force said.

Nearby residents were evacuated and a safety cordon put in place.

We are currently at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Kirkby Avenue, Clayton-le-Woods.

We were called at around 1.30pm today (Friday, October 15) to a report a house had collapsed.

For more information go to: https://t.co/TMhTWG6SYp pic.twitter.com/aB1mDttKQx — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) October 15, 2021

A spokesman said: “Our officers are at the scene, along with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.

More information is available on our website: https://t.co/QH7Mxuk7o0 — Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) October 15, 2021

Road closures are also in place and people are advised to avoid the area, police said.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a number of appliances are at the scene and advised residents to close windows and doors if affected by any smoke.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said: “Our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) is currently on the scene, along with a MERIT (Medical Emergency Response Incident Team) doctor, an ambulance and an operational commander.”

