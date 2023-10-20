Jim Jordan Loses More Ground As He Falls Short Again In Latest Speaker Vote — Update

UPDATE: Rep, Jim Jordan (R-OH) lost more ground in his effort to become the next speaker of the House.

The vote was 210 votes for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and 194 for Jordan. A majority of 215 votes was needed to become speaker.

More from Deadline

Some 25 House Republicans voted against Jordan, three more than opposed him in the vote on Wednesday and five more than on the first speaker roll call on Tuesday. His strategy is premised on the idea that support would start to move his way with each vote session, as they did when Kevin McCarthy stayed in the race in January before he was finally elected on the 15th ballot.

Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry (R-NC) garnered six votes, underscoring the preference among some GOPers to make him temporary speaker.

As he left the chamber, McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju that it was up to Jordan to decide what he will do next. The former House Speaker said that Republicans plan to conference this afternoon.

PREVIOUSLY: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sought to flip 22 Republican holdouts who have blocked his path to House speakership today, but there was little sign that he is getting any closer to clinching the leadership post.

In fact, acrimony and tension have only seemed to harden as the week has gone on, as a number of those opposed to his candidacy have complained of receiving death threats and harassment, fueled by a pressure campaign from right wing media. CNN on Thursday played an expletive filled voicemail message that was directed at the wife of an unidentified Republican holdout.

Jordan sought to sway members with an 11-minute press conference in the Rayburn Room of the Capitol, against the backdrop of American flags. He talked about the urgency of electing a speaker and getting the House open again, yet he rejected the idea that he was causing additional delay by refusing to drop out. “There’s been multiple rounds for speaker before,” he said.

Story continues

With 427 members present for the third vote, Jordan needs 214 votes to win the speakership.

At the press conference, Jordan also declined to back away from his position that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries seized on Jordan’s comments, telling reporters that Jordan was a “clear and present danger.”

Reporters on Capitol Hill have run out of superlatives to describe the level of discord that has paralyzed the Republican conference, underscored on Thursday when members shouted at each other during a four-hour meeting. One member blocked another on X/Twitter.

“This is a fight between the institutionalists and the Trump populists,” former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said on CNN.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.