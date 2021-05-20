House approves $1.9B for Capitol security after Jan. 6 riot, but Senate GOP calls for 'pause'

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – House Democrats pushed Thursday during a tense and emotional debate for $1.9 billion to bolster security at the Capitol after the riot Jan. 6, but Republicans called it a rush to judgment that should wait until security reviews about how to spend the money are completed.

The House voted 213-212 to approve the bill, but the bill’s fate is uncertain in the Senate.

Before the vote, Appropriations Committee Chairman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., pointed to the gallery above the House chamber and described huddling with colleagues as gunfire rang out. She said the need is dire and cannot wait for funding for Capitol Police and the National Guard.

"This bill is not about politics. It’s not about settling scores," DeLauro said. "It’s about ensuring that every person who comes onto the Capitol grounds is safe and is protected. The funding is not optional."

House Administration Committee Chairman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said her panel was studying how to improve Capitol Police.

“To fail to act today is really to turn your backs on the men and women who fought as Capitol Police officers just yards from where we stand today," Lofgren said. "They were maimed. Their eyes gouged. They lost fingers. Some of them died. Don’t turn your backs on them and vote against this bill."

Republicans said all lawmakers support Capitol Police and the National Guard who reinforced them. But Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, called the bill partisan. She said it was drafted without permanent spending decisions before security studies are completed.

“It also provides $200 million to establish a force within the D.C. National Guard to respond to incidents at the Capitol, raising serious concerns about the role of our military on American soil," Granger said.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, the top Republican on the subcommittee that oversees legislative spending, said spending should wait for an overhaul of the Capitol Police board.

“We need to know what we’re going to spend that money on," she said.

The vote was nearly straight along party lines, but six Democrats didn’t support it. Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., voted no. Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voted present.

The three Democrats who voted against the bill issued a joint statement criticizing the effort to pour more money into police surveillance and force than in fighting violent white supremacy and disinformation.

“This bill prioritizes more money for a broken system that has long upheld and protected the white supremacist violence we saw on display that day,” said the statement from Bush, Omar and Pressley.

Republicans in both chambers questioned details about the spending proposal, which came before committees have finished hearings and a potential commission has studied what happened.

“I think we are pushing the pause button here,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday.

The insurrection Jan. 6 temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes that confirmed Joe Biden beat former Donald Trump in the presidential election. Rioters overwhelmed police barricades and swarmed through the Capitol, vandalizing offices. Five people died, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the attack from strokes, and 140 officers were injured.

The legislation includes funding to:

  • Reimburse the National Guard $520.9 million and District of Columbia $66.8 million for their costs helping secure the Capitol. The bill would create a National Guard quick reaction force to augment Capitol Police during emergencies for $200 million.

  • Bolster Capitol Police with $43.9 million more for overtime pay, retention bonuses and equipment replacement. The funding includes $3.3 million for the intelligence division, which watchdogs said needed more staff and training. Capitol Police would receive $8.6 million for body cameras, which metro police had during the attack.

  • Prosecute suspects in the riot with an additional $39.5 million for U.S. attorneys and the Justice Department. More than 430 suspects have been charged as the FBI investigates.

  • Redesign the Capitol landscape and potentially install retractable fencing for $250 million; harden windows and doors around the Capitol and surrounding office buildings for $162.7 million; create security vestibules at the north and south doors to the Capitol for $100 million.

  • Improve security for lawmakers with $21.5 million and federal judges with $157.5 million.

The proposal is an emergency spending bill that would be considered in addition to routine annual bills that provide funding for Capitol Police and the National Guard. For comparison, the current year's spending on the legislative branch, which includes Capitol Police, is about $4.2 billion.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan told the House Administration Committee on Wednesday that Capitol Police paid officers for 720,000 hours of overtime last year.

“Aside from being both inefficient and expensive, all of that overtime effectively prevents training because there are no uncommitted personnel available to train,” Buchanan said.

House Sergeant at Arms William Walker, who had been commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, told that panel that Capitol Police must transform into a more active protective force, as threats against lawmakers doubled this year, compared with the same period last year.

“The increase in threats to members shows no sign of lessening,” Walker said.

Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, said Congress should study the spending methodically rather than "rush to judgment and throw a lot of money at something."

"We’ve got to do it, and we’ve got to do it right," Shelby said Tuesday.

The security legislation adopted some recommendations, such as the National Guard quick reaction force, from a task force headed by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré. The report recommended an increase in Capitol Police staffing and a retractable fence for deployment in emergencies.

As lawmakers scrutinize security in hearings, proposals dealing with the National Guard and fencing have been contentious.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who opposed erecting a permanent fence around the Capitol, questioned installing a retractable fence by suggesting it could take three years to build. He said a commission to study the riot could delay spending decisions.

“I think a commission will actually slow down us doing the things we know we need to do," Blunt said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House OKs $1.9B for US Capitol security; Republicans call it rushed

Latest Stories

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • NBA playoffs odds: Why are the 76ers such a disrespected No. 1 seed?

    The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • Seven medical professionals charged with homicide in death of Diego Maradona

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • 'Guy can't control himself:' Brayden Schenn on Nazem Kadri's hit to Justin Faulk

    The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

    The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

  • It's happening: Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal to play TE

    The Tim Tebow comeback is officially here.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Josh Taylor is showing boxing's biggest stars how game should be played

    Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.

  • How these fantasy baseball stars are 'breaking the game'

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski is joined by MLB.com's Sarah Langs to take a deeper dive into two of the game's most impactful players for fantasy managers.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football draft rankings: Defenses

    Looking to secure those defense and special teams points? Our analysts reveal their 2021 DST draft rankings.

  • Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. embraces bigger role in playoffs

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's sidekick in last year's playoffs was Jamal Murray. This year, it'll be Michael Porter Jr. The small forward averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in a breakout season while helping the Denver Nuggets overcome a bundle of injuries, most notably Murray's season-ending ACL tear last month. “Michael's going to be ultra important for us on both ends of the floor. He's got to be that second scoring option for us,” said coach Michael Malone, whose team opens its best-of-seven series against Portland on Saturday night. "He was really important for our postseason run last year and I have no doubt that he's up for the challenge this year.” Porter, who missed his rookie season in 2018-19 because of a back injury that limited him to three games at Missouri, earned Malone's trust by ratcheting up his game when play resumed in the bubble at Walt Disney World last season. Porter was working his way through defensive deficiencies and averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench before play was suspended because of the coronavirus. “We went down to Orlando, we didn't have anybody, we had all bigs, and Michael got a tremendous chance to play in the eight seeding games," said Malone. Porter was named to the All-Bubble Second Team after averaging 22 points and 8.6 assists in Denver’s eight seeding games. “I think that allowed Michael to get confidence in himself, but also his teammates, the coaching staff to say, ‘OK, you know what? We can throw more at this kid and he’s more than ready to take it and run with it,'” Malone said. “And that translated into the postseason,” where Porter averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 boards in a prelude to his breakout season. Malone said he wondered whether the Nuggets could win half of their remaining 18 games after Murray, who averaged 31 points in last year's playoffs, got hurt on April 12. “How are we going to weather the storm?” Malone said. “And Michael continued to step up his game even more, allowing us to go 13-5 down the stretch." Porter did this despite drawing extra attention from opponents. With Murray and Jokic on the court, Porter often got the ball for wide-open 3s or uncontested drives. But “when you're the focal point of a team's scouting report, you've got to really use your head to get shots," Porter said. And rebounds — playing more on the wing than “just chillin' in the corner” makes it harder to crash the boards. Porter is still stuffing the stat sheet, however, and continuing to round out his game, which now includes some bona fide defensive pluck. And he's eager to take this heavier role into the postseason. “I have more responsibility on my shoulders and I'm welcoming it,” Porter said. “I'm embracing it. It's where I wanted to be, progressing, taking a jump. "I want to take a jump every year. I'm never going to be content. So, I'm embracing it and I'm excited to see what teams throw at me and how I'm going to overcome.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press