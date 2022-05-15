House will take action on baby formula shortage, Pelosi says

Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will consider two pieces of legislation to ease the baby formula shortage.

Pelosi told CNN that Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chair of the Education and Labor Committee, has a bill to alleviate some issues connected to how people can purchase formula.

His bill would "loosen some of the red tape," she said, pointing out that half of the formula is bought by WIC recipients.

Parents in crisis: Baby formula shortage costing parents: 'It's a desperate situation for many families'

Pelosi told ABC News that Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., is putting together an appropriations bill that would allow the U.S. to purchase formula from overseas. She noted said Mexico, Chile, Ireland and the Netherlands have a formula supply on hand that may be immediately available.

"We must do something as quickly as possible," Pelosi said on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

What can Biden do?: White House moves to curb baby formula shortage but says unsure when parents could see relief

Last week, the White House was said to be exploring use of the Defense Production Act to compel more formula manufacturing. However, Pelosi said she does not think the Defense Production Act, as enacted, can be used for that.

Republicans on Thursday slammed the Biden administration and the Democrats for the shortage of baby formula, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers of Washington state, called the crisis " a matter of life or death."

The White House later Thursday announced additional steps it will take to solve the issue of baby formula shortage, which includes increasing imports.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House bills look to ease baby formula shortage, Pelosi says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hundreds march against Sizewell C nuclear power station

    The protest in Suffolk came days after ministers delayed a decision on plans for the new plant.

  • The EU is drafting a plan to pay for Russian gas without violating sanctions, insiders say

    New guidance could allow gas importers to open a state-owned Gazprombank account and pay in euros or dollars, which would then be converted to rubles.

  • Slain retired Buffalo cop described as caring

    A day after a white teenager shot and killed 10 people in what police describe as a racially motivated attack, mourners remembered slain security guard and retired cop Aaron Salter as a caring community member. (May 15)

  • Ukrainian Serviceman Proposes to Partner in Kharkiv

    A Ukrainian serviceman proposed to his partner in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 14, amid reports of Russian troop withdrawals from the area.This footage by Roman Stepanovych (@rmnua) captured the heartwarming moment, showing the soldier dressed in fatigues kneeling on one knee as he presents his partner with flowers and a ring. She accepts and the couple embrace, prompting celebratory reactions from onlookers, including motorcyclists.“I just went to get some espresso in [Kharkiv] but witnessed a very unusual proposal,” Stepanovych wrote of the experience on Twitter. “Bikers, soldiers, flowers and tears.” Credit: @rmnua via Storyful

  • Melania Trump on why she was never asked to grace the cover of Vogue as first lady: 'They're biased'

    The former FLOTUS addressed her supposed magazine snub in a rare new interview.

  • Putin likely to have lost a third of his invasion force, says MoD

    Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russia must suffer a ‘sustained defeat’ in Ukraine.

  • Nancy Pelosi rejects critiques of Democrats being unprepared for GOP 'long-game' on abortion: 'We won Roe v. Wade a long time ago'

    Trump's Supreme Court nominees are "dangerous," Speaker Pelosi said, adding that they're unlikely to stop at just rolling back abortion rights.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.