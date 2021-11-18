New hours and a 200,000-light holiday show at this Fort Worth-area Christmas landmark

Go early for Campo Verde Restaurant lights

Hey, Bud! We’re driving up. Is Campo Verde lit up again for Christmas?

— Granbury guy

Yes, but be alert: The 200,000-light Campo Verde is open only Wednesdays through Sundays right now, partly due to shortages. Go early — it opens at 11 a.m. — and stick to simple stuff like burgers, tacos or (my pick) tortilla soup. Always order sopaipillas. It’s at 2918 W. Pioneer Parkway (Spur 303), a half-mile west of Bowen Road between Fort Worth and Arlington.

Billy’s Restaurant in Cisco.

Billy’s Restaurant in Cisco to serve BBQ, CFS

Hey, Bud! What’s happened to Billy Woodrich from Billy’s Oak Acres and Rufus? Man, I miss his chicken-fried steak.

— Roy, Fort Worth

A new Billy’s Restaurant is about to open west of Fort Worth in Cisco at 1002 Conrad Hilton Blvd. It’ll serve barbecue, burgers and chicken-fried steak. He’s also working on some local pop-ups and eventually a new location.

Potato latkes are among the items on the daily holiday buffet at the Zodiac inside the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus.

For early or late turkey, try Pinstripes or Zodiac

Hey, Bud! We want turkey but not on Thanksgiving. Where can we go?

— Family guy

Pinstripes, the bar-bowling-and-games restaurant at Clearfork, has turkey on the menu through Nov. 28 at 5001 Trailhead Bend Way. If you’re looking for a fancier holiday lunch gathering, Neiman Marcus’ Zodiac in downtown Dallas starts its $50 daily turkey buffet Nov. 24 and it continues Wednesdays through Sundays, ending Dec. 31; 1618 Main St., 214-573-5800, neimanmarcus.com.