Hourihane’s winner for Derby against Oxford provides relief after uncertainty

For Derby County, this was a day that just a few weeks ago many worried would never come. But as Conor Hourihane, fresh from scoring the only goal, moseyed along the bottom of the South Stand, putting his left hand out for those in Row A to reach out and touch, Derby supporters were able to drink in the moment that earned them a victory that carries much more weight than the three points it earned them on the first afternoon of the League One season. There were seven minutes of second-half stoppage time but that suffering was nothing compared to what Derby have endured in recent months, Hourihane’s strike enough to edge out Oxford United.

In some ways, given how close to the precipice Derby were little more than a month ago, the actual football – the possession, the tactics and the box entries – was irrelevant, though of course it will not be that way for long. Derby supporters are grateful to still have their team, chuffed to be able to make the pilgrimage to this arena and the fact that almost 19,000 season-ticket holders have signed up for their first season in the third tier since 1986 speaks volumes of how embedded the club is in the community. There is at least one seat going spare in the North Stand these days, with the new owner, David Clowes, a local property developer, conceding that giving up his regular spot for a place in the directors’ box is one downside to his takeover. Clowes could no longer watch the suffering from afar and instead rescued the club amid fears of liquidation. “Thank you, David Clowes,” was the chant from Derby fans with two minutes remaining.

Clowes’s first Derby game was against Nottingham Forest at the Baseball Ground in 1978 but few have been as anticipated as this. “We are back, we are Derby,” roared the stadium announcer, Matt McGibbon, before the players emerged from the tunnel for kick-off. Derby supporters came in their droves – a crowd of 31,053 could be the biggest at an English league game on Saturday – and, with the help of more than 3,000 visiting Oxford fans, most of whom were decorated in yellow, they created a supercharged atmosphere. Home fans could be forgiven for thinking it was not going to be their day when Cameron Brannagan cleared off the line to deny James Collins a debut goal on the hour mark, before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, another debutant, saw a shot blocked by Steve Seddon as an entertaining game turned fractious and tempers flared.

For Liam Rosenior, in interim charge following Wayne Rooney’s resignation, this represented his first game as a first-team manager, a day he had been building towards since coaching a school team in his teens and picking teams with his dad, Leroy, a former manager. Rosenior ditched the club tracksuit for a shirt and blazer. Rosenior is unfazed about having to make the big calls – he released a player on his first day whose kids go to the same school as his – but there is no such thing as a selection headache just yet, a thin squad meaning the team practically picks itself. The starting lineup included seven new faces, including Hourihane and the Brighton loanee Haydon Roberts, and eight players who were in the Championship last season, four with Derby.

Derby began sprightly but the first real chance fell to Oxford’s Matty Taylor, their 20-goal top scorer last season, but the striker shot wide under pressure from Eiran Cashin, a Derby academy graduate. Billy Bodin had earlier got his angles wrong after attempting to hook a shot over the exposed Derby goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, having made a mockery of the hosts’ offside trap. Korey Smith, a defensive midfielder by trade, led the Derby press at the tip of their midfield but it was Oxford who had another inviting chance before the interval. James Henry drifted into space inside the box but swept a tame shot into the gloves of Wildsmith. After the break, Derby twice went agonisingly close before Hourihane, invited to shoot, powered a shot into the bottom corner.