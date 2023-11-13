Hounslow: Five members from same family die in house fire

Five have been killed in a fire in Channel Close, Hounslow

Five members of a family, including three children, have died in a house fire in west London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the blaze at a terraced house in Channel Close, Hounslow, on Sunday evening.

The fire service said it was keeping an "open mind" as to the cause.

Speaking at the scene, Ch Supt Sean Wilson gave his support to those in the community "overwhelmed with sadness".

One person remains unaccounted for.

Another person left the property before crews arrived and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of five people on the first floor.

"This is truly a terrible incident the loss of so many lives will cause unimaginable stress and pain to all the families involved", Ch Supt Wilson from the Met Police said.

"Everyone will want to know why this has happened and we will be working tirelessly with London Fire Brigade to find those answers."

He added that his officers would be there to support those in the community enduring "overwhelming sadness and shock of the tragic loss".

When asked whether the cause of the fire would be related to either fireworks or candles, in light of the recent Diwali celebrations, deputy fire commissioner Jonathan Smith said that it was too early in the investigation to tell.

The firefighters who arrived on the scene faced a "significant blaze" on the ground and first floor, the deputy fire commissioner added.

He added that firefighters would remain in the community to answer any questions from residents.

Deputy fire commissioner Jonathan Smith said firefighters arrived to find a 'significant' blaze

Residents in the area said they saw a lot of smoke in the around the time of the fire, but many fireworks were also being let off for Diwali.

Nick Marbrow, who lives on Sutton Road said: "When I went to bed last night, I could see a lot of smoke.

"I could see an unusual amount of smoke, but then it is Diwali, there were fireworks going off.

"It's very unusual for this area, it's safe around here."

Ashish Sosniah, who was passing the street on his way to temple, said he saw fireworks going off "for an hour" between 20:00 GMT and 21:00 GMT.

He said: "There were lots of fireworks going off for Diwali. I could see white smoke."

Mr Sosniah said that when he next passed at around 23:30 GMT there were emergency services at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no arrests have been made

In an X post, Ruth Cadbury MP for Isleworth and Brentford, said: "I am devastated to learn this morning that five people, including children, died in a fire in a house in Hounslow last night.

"My thoughts are with their family, friends neighbours."

London Fire commissioner Andy Roe has offered his condolences to the families of the five people.

He said: "This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

"Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

"The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service."

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency services were called at 22:30 GMT and the fire was under control by 01:25.

Fire crews from Heston, Southall, Twickenham, Hayes, Feltham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

