Hounslow crash: Woman in her 20s dies after being struck by car in west London

A woman has died after being stuck by a car near Heathrow Airport in west London.

The pedestrian, aged in her twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash in Faggs Road in Hounslow on Wednesday evening.

Her next of kin have been informed and detectives have launched an investigation following the collision.

The driver of the car stopped and is assisting officers with their enquiries, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called to the incident by the London Ambulance Service about 3.50pm.

In statement, the force said: “The woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware.

“The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries into the circumstances, which are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage of it or the events leading up to it, to contact police on 101 ref CAD 5250/16 June.

