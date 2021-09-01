Houga RTW Spring 2022

Moe Ishida clearly has a soft spot for sweet, traditionally feminine detailing. Her first collection to be shown during Tokyo Fashion Week was rife with frills, gathers and ruffles. And as if to drive home the childlike aesthetic even more, she even showed a handful of looks for young girls.

Main message: Ishida opened her show with a series of long dresses in neutral tones, complete with puff sleeves, gathered collars and rows of ruffles. Vertical piping gave a wavy shape to long skirts, and asymmetric frills lent a slightly avant-garde edge. The designer followed the white, beige and tan offerings with a series in bright red, black and shades of green. Pale gray frocks were trimmed with caramel-colored lace collars or shoulder panels. A pure white wedding dress in a riot of ruffles closed out the show.

The result: Ishida has a clear aesthetic that she stuck to throughout, but the offering lacked variety, and it was hard to imagine who her customer was at a time when few people are wearing frilly frocks.

