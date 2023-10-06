Hotung Investment Holdings' (SGX:BLS) investors will be pleased with their respectable 53% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the Hotung Investment Holdings Limited (SGX:BLS) share price is up 15% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 9.4% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 5.5% in the last year , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Hotung Investment Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 3.4% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Hotung Investment Holdings' TSR for the last 3 years was 53%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hotung Investment Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.5% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 8% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hotung Investment Holdings (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

