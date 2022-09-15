The hottest zip codes in US for home buyers may come as a surprise. New England dominates

Moving to in and around Boston? Turns out you may not be alone.

Beantown and the surrounding New England area are among the most popular places for home buyers to live in America. That's according to Realtor.com's recently released Hottest Zip Codes report.

In fact, eight of the top ten zip codes on the list are in the northeast. A bit surprising, since the consistently affordable Midwest and destination-heavy South each have only one hot zip code on the list.

And, obviously, the West Coast, the most expensive housing region in the U.S. was nowhere to be found. Why? Realtor.com said, "affordability concerns have pushed buyer interest elsewhere."

The eighth annual zip codes list is based on Realtor.com's economic team analyzing 29,000 zip codes across the U.S. where homes are selling the fastest and getting the most views on its site. The list comes as there's a cooling housing market in the U.S. while industry experts debate if there's a recession or correction, surging interest rates and still high home prices.

"A lot of buyers are looking for affordability and they are surprisingly finding it in pockets up and down the East Coast," Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale told USA TODAY.

Top 10 hottest zip codes

For a third year, East Coast markets dominate Realtor.com's hot zip code list as the top zip code this year is 14618 in Brighton, N.Y., located in Rochester, New York’s third-largest metro area. It has a median listing price of a home at $275,000 and median listing of six days on the market.

Hale said besides affordability, this year's top 10 zip code locales are a few hours away major metros and attracting buyers from Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C.

In addition to their location outside of major markets, all 10 of hottest zip code markets offered more space for the money. Homes on the list had median square footage of 1,946, about 60 square feet more than the typical home for sale nationwide, the report added.

Also, these locales are proving to be good fit for hybrid and remote workers, said Kristina O'Donnell, a Philadelphia area-based realtor who noticed that zip code 18017 where Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, which is about an hour's drive away from Philly, is sixth on Realtor.com's list.

"You're getting more house for your money, probably a bigger at-home office space, more room for the kids and a yard," O'Donnell said. "That's better than being in a cramped apartment in New York, right?"

Realtor.com analyzed more than 29,000 ZIP codes on the time it takes properties to sell and how frequently homes were viewed in each ZIP code from January to June for its study. Eligible ZIP codes had at least 13 active listings each month to calculate its ranking and were limited to one ZIP code per metro area. Here's the list:

1. 14618 Brighton, N.Y.

2. 03062 Nashua, N.H.

3. 43085 Worthington, Ohio

4. 03038 Derry, N.H.

5. 04062 Windham, Maine

6. 18017 Bethlehem, Penn.

7. 37604 Johnson City, Tenn.

8. 03106 Hooksett, N.H.

9. 02760 North Attleboro, Mass.

10. 04210 Auburn, Maine

New England is more than just home to the Patriots

There's a constant theme in Realtor.com's list. Buyers are injecting new life into competition for houses in historic areas in New England, Hale said. Six of the hottest zip codes come from the region that's renowned for its great seafood.

Buyers are trading living in cramped downtown metro areas for more spacious and relatively affordable cozy towns that have reasonable part-time commutes to those big cities where they work.

"It's in the Boston metro area, but right on the outskirts where home prices are considerably less expensive," Hale said. "Some home buyers are making a choice to own in a very Boston-adjacent area, but not having to pay Boston prices."

Other hot housing zip codes surprises

The proportion of Boston buyers seeking properties in the city fell by nearly 8% between 2021 and 2022 meaning they are willing to relocate not too far away, the zip codes report said.

Overall, the number of visitors per property on Realtor.com within the top zip codes was 3.6 times higher than for the average U.S. property, the report said. Also, the number of viewers per property in the hottest zip codes was nearly twice as high as in surrounding metro areas.

And, 8 of the 10 hottest zip codes have a median household income above the national median as the average is $87,500 compared to $72,465 nationally, the report said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New England has hottest zip codes in housing market, report says