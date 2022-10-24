What is the hottest planet? In our solar system, it's not the one closest to the Sun.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Earth's history is 134 degrees Fahrenheit, or 56.7 degrees Celsius, recorded in Death Valley in 1913. This is, of course, an extreme temperature for Earth, but there are many planets that consistently record much higher temperatures than this, making them unlivable for human beings.

There are even planets too hot for liquid water, which boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you’re curious how hot some of the planets in our night sky can get, here’s the information you’re after.

What is the smallest planet?: If it's not Pluto, then what is it? Taking a closer look at planet sizes.

What are the biggest planets? Trying to understand the scale of our universe.

What is the hottest planet in our solar system?

Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system, with a surface temperature of 869 degrees Fahrenheit, or 465 degrees Celsius.

Despite being farther from the Sun than Mercury, Venus is hotter than Mercury because its carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid-filled atmosphere causes a greenhouse effect, which traps heat, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Despite being farther from the Sun than Mercury, Venus is hotter than Mercury because its carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid-filled atmosphere causes a greenhouse effect.

What is the hottest known planet?

Venus is not the hottest planet in the universe. The hottest known planet is KELT-9b, which has a surface temperature of 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit, or 4,300 degrees Celsius, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology. It is 670 light-years from Earth.

Extreme temperatures on Earth: Hottest and coldest temperatures on our home planet

Just curious? We're here to answer your everyday questions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the hottest planet? It's not the one closest to the Sun.