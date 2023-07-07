After hottest June on record, nations must brace for El Nino extreme weather

The EU-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service has announced that June 2023 was the hottest on record in terms of sea and air temperatures. This, as the UN weather agency warns governments to brace for the impact of El Nino climate phenomenon.

The Copernicus report released this Thursday said "[Last] month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.5°C above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 – the previous record – by a substantial margin."

The body bases its findings on computer-generated analyses using billions of data from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

Copernicus said Europe experienced record temperatures during the month while parts of North America, Asia and eastern Australia were significantly warmer than usual for the time of year.

On the other hand it was cooler than normal in western Australia, the western United States and western Russia.

Meanwhile, sea temperatures also rose to a new record in June due to longer term changes and in part due El Nino – a natural climate phenomenon that fuels tropical cyclones in the Pacific and boosts rainfall.

The report says "Exceptionally warm sea surface temperature anomalies were recorded in the North Atlantic ... Extreme marine heatwaves were observed around Ireland, the UK and in the Baltic Sea."

He urged governments "to mobilise preparations to limit the impacts on our health, our ecosystems and our economies."



