The hottest new interiors trends from the Milan Design Festival

Bold fabrics from Liberty’s new collaboration combine retro motifs with modern colours - Christopher Horwood

There’s a new mood in interiors at the moment, and its mission is to bring colour, pattern and texture into the home. While practical design and Scandi-style minimalism still has its place, for those fond of a bolder style, there is a trend towards a more joyful look that is less about function and more to do with high-octane glamour.

At Milan Design Week this week, colour, pattern and spectacular pieces were everywhere to be seen, from fabulously printed furniture to statement lighting and brightly coloured accessories. And although the designer collections on show might seem inaccessible to the average interiors aficionado here, Milan is the design petri dish where many a homeware trend is born, so we can expect such exuberant styles to start filtering through to the high street collections in the coming months.

This vogue for the “extra” is, perhaps, a continuation of a movement that took off during the lockdowns, when we sought to make everyday moments at home feel more special: tableware sales went up as an occasion was made of family dinners; glassware flew off the shelves as cocktail hour at home was embraced; and rooms were fragranced with expensive scented candles.

take it to the max: pattern lover and homeware designer JJ Martin has teamed chairs covered in a vintage Prada-print fabric with a modern geometric rug - Robyn Lea

Post-pandemic, the signs are that we still want our homes to have the sort of style and glamour we might expect from a favourite bar or restaurant. And for a lesson in how to live in such style, we need only to look to fashion and homeware designer JJ Martin, whose Milan-based brand La DoubleJ (ladoublej.com), inspired by the concept of the “top-tier Italian haute couture hostess”, embodies the idea of living a glamorous lifestyle, but in a laid-back way.

“I’ve always been a fan of using the good china every day,” says JJ. “Don’t keep your china in a closet! I live by myself with a dog, but I use my best china every night, and it brings such delight. By bringing beauty and a sense of occasion to something that is quotidian and almost banal, you can uplift it. It can really elevate your mood.”

Her own home is the sort of place where one imagines a cocktail could be served or a jazz quartet strike up at any moment – each room is filled with colour, pattern, luxurious upholstery, carefully chosen art and beautiful accessories. Yet, although it may look like a high-maintenance way to live, according to JJ, it doesn’t have to be. “I realise that most people are not like me,” she says. “I don’t have a single white wall in my house and most people probably don’t want to get as full-on with pattern in their home in the way that I do.” Her advice to those nervous of pattern is to think in “degrees of maximalism”.

A wallpaper from JJ’s new collection, shown to full effect in her bathroom - Robyn Lea

“You can always dip your toe in and move slowly. You could just add some printed napkins to your plain white plates and build from there. It’s fun to play with tableware, because it doesn’t have to be permanent.”

Her own love of living with beautiful things, and in particular pattern, is down to the way it makes her feel. “There’s a real joy built into pattern and colour that I think relaxes people and opens them. It’s like the exuberance of print can also have an effect on you as the user, as the person in the room,” she says. “Also, patterns are conversation starters. If I’m having a dinner party, I’ll give everyone a dessert plate with a different pattern at the end of the dinner, and people always comment on it. It’s just fun.”

While tableware and accessories provide a non-permanent outlet for the nervous decorator to play with pattern, a glamorous, patterned wallpaper, such as the new La DoubleJ collection of papers launched this week, does require a little more commitment. JJ admits that as her patterns are so bold, her wallpapers are most likely to be used in the downstairs loo: undoubtedly the room in the home that can most easily take a shot of look-at-me print. Elsewhere, she says, it’s all about balance: “There’s always a balance between the noisy, chatty stuff, like the patterns, and then other things that are a little more quiet, that sit well and complement the colour. You don’t want to be overwhelmed by all the pattern. I’m careful to allow that exuberance to come forth, and then tame it with other pieces with cleaner lines.”

In her hall, JJ has balanced a patterned floor with plain walls - Robyn Lea

In her own sitting room, she has teamed armchairs covered in a vintage pink and green print reissued by Prada, “which could have been very grandma-looking”, with a modern, geometric green rug by Campbell Rey for Nordic Knots, and dusty-rose paint covering the walls and ceiling. It’s a bold mix, but with a limited colour palette of mainly pinks and greens, which gives a harmonious effect. In her dining room, a custom-made wallpaper, which she describes as “very rambunctious and loud” covers the walls, but is counterbalanced by a “super quiet” white office table, which serves as the dining table. It’s a look that makes every room uplifting and fun to be in, and one that could be seen all around Milan this week.

Elsewhere, even Liberty, usually known for its traditional British floral prints, has gone for full-scale Italian glamour. Ahead of its 150th anniversary, its new collection is a collaboration with the Italian couturier and interior designer Federico Forquet, who challenged Liberty’s design team to take a selection of avant-garde 1960s textile designs from the brand’s archive and give them a modern, optimistic twist, creating 17 new colour-packed fabrics, 26 cushions and five throws.

Cassina’s Hayama bar cabinet in lacquer and mirror glass - Luca Merli

Dolce & Gabbana is not a brand known for understatement, and, true to form, its new collections amp up the glamour stakes. In addition to the leopard, zebra and maiolica prints that debuted when the brand launched its homeware line last year, Oro 24k, as its name suggests, throws subtlety to the wind with baroque-inspired gold splashed over everything, from upholstery, tables, bar cabinets and table accessories to wall coverings. Dior is also dealing in precious metals, with its Miss Dior chair – a modern reworking of the Medallion chair that Christian Dior used at his shows, by French designer Philippe Starck – in gold, silver and rose-gold finishes, or neon toile de Jouy upholstery. This year it is accompanied by Monsieur Dior, a new, larger armchair, along with a selection of equally elegant metallic and marble-topped tables.

The glamour of cocktail hour has been channelled at several brands, including Cassina, whose Hayama bar cabinet, by designer Patricia Urquiola, comes in lacquer and mirrored glass. Continuing the bar theme, Gucci has launched its own pre-mixed cocktail, the gin-based Elisir d’Elicriso, whose bottle would add instant wow factor to a drinks tray; while Marni has brought its bohemian aesthetic to teatime with a collection of elegant teapots, cups and saucers and plates in collaboration with Belgian brand Serax.

Hermès is similarly focusing on statement colour, including a collection of richly coloured blown-glass lamps to act as jewellery for the home. Coloured glass lighting and bright lacquered tables and cabinets were a key theme, including at the highly influential Dimore Studio, where they were teamed with gloss-painted walls, gilded woodwork and a mix of languorous vintage chairs.

High shine and high glamour were also features at Louis Vuitton, where the golden age of travel has been channelled. Its Basket Table, a collaboration with designers Zanellato/Bortotto, combines woven leather with a glossy lavastone top, in pillarbox-red and white.

The high-octane Basket Table by Zanellato/Bortotto for Louis Vuitton

At the rather more restrained end of the scale, four years after Karl Lagerfeld’s death, his brand launched its debut home line in Milan with Karl Lagerfeld Maison, inspired by the designer’s interior passions. Much of the furniture and accessories are in black and white, with the odd flash of red and pink, and accents of luxurious brushed metal on table surfaces; the star of the show is undoubtedly the Saint Germain sofa, with built-in bookshelves lining the sides.

Much of the new collections launched this week may be on the designer spectrum, but living luxuriously doesn’t necessarily have to require a champagne budget, if you know where to look. For example, Milan-based homeware brand Cabana, similarly known for its glamorous aesthetic and bold patterns, has just teamed up with Zara Home to release a collection of affordable tableware, linens and glasses, which are perfect for summer soirees.

Seeking out vintage pieces, as JJ Martin has done, is also a good way to get an opulent look on a budget – she picked up her “super cheap” sofa online, for example, and had it re-covered in a burgundy velvet. The key, she says, is to build up your look gradually, taking pleasure in the joy each new piece gives as you bring it into your home. Her tip to avoid things getting too visually busy is to settle on a palette for each room and then play with it.

“This is one of the things about building your home that can be frustrating if you don’t have an expensive designer to install it all for you; you have to have patience,” she says. “When you’re doing it yourself, it’s not going to all come out of the oven at the same time. Think of it as an ongoing meal; you’re always going to be looking for things. It’s beautiful and it’s also a lot of fun.”

