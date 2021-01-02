Hottest new hotels opening in 2021

AMAN New York (AMAN)

It’s time to start planning this year’s great escape.

From Soho House and Six Senses to a luxury train on a bridge overlooking South Africa’s Kruger Park, the world’s best hoteliers have been busy preparing for a year of exciting openings.

Now you just need to decide where to go first…

Hottest hotel openings of 2021

Soho Beach House Canouan

Opening: early 2021

Mustique? Old news. St Barths? Forget it. Soon the teeny-tiny five-square-mile island of Canouan - part of St Vincent and the Grenadines - will be the place to see and be seen. In a year of big openings for Soho House (they’re also setting up camp in Rome, Paris, Tel Aviv and Austin in 2021), the first will be in the Caribbean. The beachside retreat will have sea views, 40 bedrooms and a gym.

sohohouse.com

Six Senses Ibiza

Opening: summer 2021

On the northern tip of the White Isle, a soul-soothing Six Senses, set over 20-acres with 134 rooms, will provide a different kind of Ibiza experience. Head there for the spiritual learning centre and spa which will offer specialist programmes and retreats. That’s not to say there’s no fun to be had. They’ll be all-night DJs down at the beach caves and organic cocktails by the pool. Healthy hedonism at its best.

sixsenses.com

Six Senses

Gleneagles Edinburgh

Opening: autumn 2021

The Gleneagles Townhouse promises to be impressive. The old Bank of Scotland building in St Andrews Square will be home to the historic sprawling estate’s first urban opening. With 33 uniquely designed rooms, an all-day restaurant, two bars, rooftop terrace and a members’ club, it will be the city’s most in-demand spot. See you there.

gleneagles.com

The Farmyard at The Newt, Somerset

Opening: summer 2021

Fans of The Newt, rejoice! One of the most exceptional country hotels in the UK is expanding with The Farmyard later this year. With 17 new rooms and suites in an impeccably restored dairy farm, as well as an indoor swimming pool, bar and a farm-to-table dining experience. Guests will have access to the spa, gardens and main restaurant too.

thenewtinsomerset.com

The Newt

AMAN New York

Opening: Spring 2021

An infinity pool with panoramic views of Central Park? Erm, yes please, when can we go? AMAN’s first urban hotel is one of the most exciting openings of the year, complete with a three-story spa as well as three restaurants (Nama for sushi; Arva for Italian; and The Wine Library for private events), a subterranean jazz club. Bookmark the reservations page now.

aman.com

AMAN

Nobu Marrakech

Opening: autumn 2021

It’ll be another big year for the Robert De Niro-backed brand, along with new properties in Tel Aviv, Toronto, Sao Paulo, Riyadh and Atlanta, Nobu Hotels will open its first African outpost. It’ll be in the super-central Hivernage district with 71 rooms and suites, rooftop restaurant, world-class food and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Expect super chic interiors and design details.

nobuhotels.com

Zannier Bai San Ho, Vietnam

Opening: late 2020

If you go anywhere this year make it the new Zannier hotel in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province. Bai San Ho translates as ‘Bay of Corals’ and sits within 230 acres of lush rice paddies. It has its own stretch of immaculate white sandy beach, all the water-based activities you could imagine, plus a large spa, yoga studio, three restaurants and a two bars. Barefoot luxury at its best.

zannierhotels.com

Zannier Hotels

Airelles Château de Versailles

Opening: January 2021

You probably read about this opening last year but the pandemic had other plans. Finally set to welcome guests this year, the Airelles Château de Versailles is inside the grounds of the Palace of Versailles itself. In a world first, guests will have behind-the-scenes access to the Palace. They’ll be an Alain Ducasse restaurant (he has 20 Michelin stars so expect gastronomical delights), Valmont spa and swimming pool. Prices will be sky-high, but this is once-in-a-lifetime stuff.

airelles.com

Adobe Stock

Rocco Forte Villa Igiea, Sicily

Opening: spring 2021

For unadulterated glamour, the Fortes have delivered, as always, with a no-expense-spared renovation of the Villa Igiea palazzo in Palermo on the shore of Tyrrhenian Sea. They’ll be Italian glamour in spades and locally sourced Sicilian fare by chef Fulvio Pierangelini. Pack your Ferragamos and we’ll see you there.

roccofortehotels.com

One&Only Portonovi, Montenegro

Opening: spring 2021

Another covid casualty, the first European hotel from luxury One&Only will finally open this spring making Montenegro, or more specifically Boka Bay, the destination for 2021. They’ll be something for everyone with Giorgio Locatelli creating the menu for the Sabia restaurant and live DJS and parties at the Tapasake Club. On the other side of the spectrum, wellness wanderers will be put through their paces by Henri Chenot in his specialist health and detox centre. Yachts and celebrity spots guaranteed.

oneandonlyresorts.com

One&Only

Kruger Shalati The Train on a Bridge, South Africa

Opening: late 2020

One of the most dramatic settings for a hotel, Kruger Shalati ­ the Train on a Bridge is literally, well, a train on a bridge. Thirteen train carriages have been transformed into a luxury hotel overlooking the Kruger National Park. The glass walls will provide incredible views of the Sabie River and beyond and the swimming pool will give ‘gramming opportunities galore. A unique way to do a safari.

krugershalati.com

Shalati

The Londoner, Leicester Square

Opening: early 2021

A mega opening for London with 16 floors and 350 rooms, six restaurants and bars (with one the rooftop), a stage for live music, two cinemas, a pool, spa, gym and salon. It’s cost £300 million to build and we expect exciting things.

thelondoner.com