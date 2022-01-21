The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Brent Lang and Matt Donnelly
·7 min read

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom.

This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number of documentaries exploring everything from the rise of TikTok to the fight to prevent a climate change catastrophe that could score major sales. With streaming services such as Disney Plus and HBO Max on the prowl for content and digital veterans like Amazon and Netflix still swinging their checkbooks around, it’s a seller’s market. Here’s a look at some of the big films that are on studios and streamers’ must-watch list.

More from Variety

&#x00201c;Sharp Stick&#x00201d; - Credit: Sundance Institute
“Sharp Stick” - Credit: Sundance Institute

Sundance Institute

SHARP STICK
Director: Lena Dunham
Stars: Jon Bernthal, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kristine Froseth, Taylour Paige, Lena Dunham
Sales Agents: CAA, FilmNation
Why Buyers Are Circling: Dunham, who has kept a relatively low profile since “Girls” wrapped up its six-season run in 2017, returns with this look at a young woman’s sexual coming-of-age. She writes, directs and takes a supporting role in a film that seems tailor-made to let a thousand hot takes bloom.

LIVING
Director: Oliver Hermanus
Cast: Bill Nighy, Amiee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, Tom Burke
Sales Agents: CAA, Rocket Science
Why Buyers Are Circling: Nighy is a veteran scene stealer, who despite showy turns in “Love Actually” and “Notes on a Scandal,” has never really been given center stage in an awards-bait film. That could change with “Living,” a shattering remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” that boasts a screenplay by Nobel Prize winning author Kazuo Ishiguro. As a zombified bureaucrat who is shaken out of his torpor after learning he is fatally ill, Nighy gets the role he was born to play.

&#x00201c;Cha Cha Real Smooth&#x00201d; - Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” - Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH
Director: Cooper Raiff
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett
Sales Agent: WME, ICM
Why Buyers Are Circling: The comedy about a bar mitzvah party host and the bond he forms with a single mother and her autistic daughter is being hailed as one of the festival’s “feel good” movies, a warm-hearted comedy with breakout potential. Raiff has been dubbed as the Gen Z answer to Richard Linklater and the Duplass brothers. That’s pretty heady company and if the hype proves accurate, the price tag for “Cha Cha Real Smooth” could be in the stratosphere.

TIKTOK BOOM
Director: Shalini Kantayya
Sales Agents: WME, CAA
Why Buyers Are Circling: This penetrating look at the world’s most downloaded app feels like the perfect documentary for our pandemic times. Non-fiction films with a political bent have proved irresistible to buyers at recent Sundance’s, and “TikTok Boom” has all the makings of a ripped-from-the-headlines hit.

&#x00201c;Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul&#x00201d; - Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute
“Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul” - Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

HONK FOR JESUS, SAVE YOUR SOUL
Director: Adamma Ebo
Cast: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Nicole Beharie
Sales Agents: UTA, CAA, ICM
Why Buyers Are Circling: This satire of megachurch culture has some serious star power in Hall and Brown and a fallen-from-grace storyline that seems heaven-sent.

TO THE END
Director: Rachel Lears
Sales Agent: Cinetic, Impact Partners
Why Buyers Are Circling: Lears’ previous film “Knock Down the House” landed a splashy pact from Netflix when it debuted at Sundance in 2019. Her follow-up “To The End” also pulls back the curtain on our political process by profiling four women of color who are pushing the Green New Deal. Once again, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez features prominently. The film could provide some much-needed inspiration at a time when D.C. feels hopelessly gridlocked. Of course, it could also serve as a depressing reminder of what’s lost in the midst of all this governmental dysfunction. So there’s that.

&#x00201c;Call Jane&#x00201d; - Credit: Wilson Webb
“Call Jane” - Credit: Wilson Webb

Wilson Webb

CALL JANE
Director: Phyllis Nagy
Cast: Kate Mara, Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks, Chris Messina
Sales Agents: UTA, Protagonist
Why Buyers Are Circling: This historical drama feels fiercely urgent at a time when the Supreme Court is deciding the future of reproductive rights in America. “Call Jane” centers on underground organization that helped women obtain abortions in the years before Roe V. Wade was decided. The topical nature of the drama, plus an ensemble of acting heavyweights, means that interest is high.

2ND CHANCE
Director: Ramin Bahrani
Cast: Richard Davis
Sales Agents: WME Independent, Endeavor Content
Why Buyers Are Circling: An Oscar-nominated screenwriter and consistently intriguing director, Ramin Bahrani comes to Sundance with a nonfiction project that’s selling more than his own pedigree. “2nd Chance” tells the delirious true story of Richard Davis, the man who invented the first concealable bullet proof vest. Shooting himself nearly 200 times to prove its effectiveness, the project takes a larger look at the American pastime of cultivating image, and how the lies we tell ourselves often come at great cost.

&#x00201c;Palm Trees and Power Lines&#x00201d; - Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute
“Palm Trees and Power Lines” - Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

PALM TREES AND POWER LINES
Director: Jamie Dack
Cast: Lily McInerny, Jonathan Tucker, Gretchen Mol and Auden Thornton
Sales Agents: ICM Partners
Why Buyers Are Circling: Call it the “Euphoria” effect, but intense dramas about dissociative teens are so hot right now. This potent indie from Jamie Dack sees Lily McInerny as a lost 17-year-old who becomes entangled with a man twice her age (the perpetually underserved Jonathan Tucker). While his laser focus on her needs provides long overdue emotional support, the older man’s intentions become alarmingly clear.

FIRE OF LOVE
Director: Sara Dosa
Cast: Katia and Maurice Krafft
Sales Agents: Submarine
Why Buyers Are Circling: As an elevator pitch, you could do worse than “an epic love story with the visuals of a Richard Attenborough film.” That’s exactly what Sara Dosa is offering up with “Fire of Love,” a documentary about the bond and life work of French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft. The pair spent a lifetime finding and studying volcanoes, increasing our understanding of the natural world and capturing some incredible images along the way. Bonus points for hiring Sundance darling Miranda July as narrator.

892
Director: Abi Damaris Corbin
Cast: John Boyega, Michael K. Williams, Connie Britton
Sales Agents: WME Independent
Why Buyers Are Circling: It will be hard for buyers to resist the emotional gravity of the final screen performance from Michael K. Williams, the celebrated star of “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country.” In his last turn, Williams backs John Boyega in this timely and stirring drama about a Marine’s mental and emotional struggles to reenter society.

WATCHER
Director: Chloe Okuno
Cast: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman
Sales Agents: UTA, Cinetic Media
Why Buyers Are Circling: Genre titles always perform at Sundance, especially one starring millennial horror queen Maika Monroe of “It Follows.” Here she plays a young wife recently transplanted to Romania, where her husband has been called to work. Aimless after abandoning her acting career she spends her days wandering a city overtaken by a serial killer known as “The Spider.” Before long, she spots a mysterious neighbor spying on her from a nearby window — and begins to suspect she’s being watched around the clock.

AM I OK?
Directors: Stephanie Allyn and Tig Notaro
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Kiersey Clemons, Jermaine Fowler
Sales Agents: UTA
Why Buyers Are Circling: This year’s Sundance queen Dakota Johnson delivers a subtle but heartbreaking performance as Lucy, a woman in her mid-30s struggling with her sexuality. On top of a rock-solid portrait of early-adulthood friendship — the kind the streamers in particular have been bellying up on in recent years — the film goes out of its way to celebrate and remove stigma from late bloomers.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni