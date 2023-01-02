The hottest destinations to travel to in 2023

(Marriott)

It’s the first day back and you’re raring to go. By raring to go, we of course mean, frantically firing up Google and typing in “best holidays 2023” or “where’s sunny in January”. We’ve got you covered —read on for this year’s coolest trends in travel…

The tombs of Ancient Egypt

There is much to love about this enchanting country. For starters, flights can cost as little as £42. Egypt has seen tourist numbers dwindle over the past 20 years, not helped by the pandemic — but it’s finally bouncing back. Where the A-list and Instagrammers go, the rest of us follow. In November, Dior’s creative director Kim Jones chose the Giza pyramids as the backdrop for his latest mens’ collection. Cut to Naomi Campbell, Robert Pattinson, Lila Moss and Lewis Hamilton posing chicly among the millennia-old tombs. Suitcase magazine’s editorial director Emma Ventura agrees it’s the place to be. Her tip? Be one of the first to visit the new state-of-the-art $1 billion Grand Egyptian Museum. “Like many, we’re keeping close tabs on the final opening date for the Grand Egyptian Museum. Located just outside Cairo and adjacent to the pyramids at Giza, it will incorporate 12 exhibition halls and 100,000 artefacts, including nearly all those found in Tutankhamun’s tomb.” Make like the It-crowd and stay at Marriott Mena House (£251; marriott.co.uk) with hazy views of the pyramids, or head further into the city to the chic Villa Bella Epoque (£170; villabelleepoque.com) a charming boutique in the buzzy El Maadi neighbourhood.

The slick new sleeper trains

It doesn’t take a wild leap of the imagination to envisage a world in the not-too-distant future where flying makes one something of a social pariah. As part of its 2023 trend forecasting research, Pinterest declared this the era of “train-bragging” and says searches are up 205 per cent. Suitcase magazine’s Emma Ventura is on board. “Radically cutting how much we fly is non-negotiable from here on. We’ve got our eye on some genuinely exciting new rail travel, not least of which is The Night Trains, which promises to turn carriages into clubland on routes around Europe from next June, with customised interiors, DJs and other creative talent turning a train trip into a festival experience.” For something nostalgic and unbelievably glamorous, “we’re loving the classic opulence of the refurbed suites aboard Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient Express,” she says. Fast forward to 2024 and the launch of hotel-on-wheels Midnight Trains will make cramped low-cost flights around Europe seem like a medieval form of torture. Launching in Paris, the plan is to have slick, eco-friendly sleeper trains to 10 destinations including Rome, Copenhagen and Porto.

Eco-exploring

This will be the year sustainable travel goes from mere lip service to being at the core of holiday planning — but it can still be hard to know if we’re doing it right. Booking.com says 62 per cent of its users are looking for eco-accommodation this year. Six Senses (sixsenses.com) is always a safe bet and have two new openings this year in: Six Senses Vana in India and Six Senses Crans-Montana in spectacular Switzerland. Sustainable travel expert, podcaster and author Juliet Kinsman suggests an electric car road trip through Norway. “Up Norway’s historic Discovery Route itinerary (£5,262 for 14 nights; upnorway.com) plots a road trip which factors in time with local communities, hosts, farmers, and chefs, to experience authentic Norwegian culture. Travel by electric car while following two of Norway’s 18 breathtaking scenic routes. Starting and ending in Bergen, home to one of Norway’s eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, this Scandi odyssey gets you rappelling down a waterfall, off-road biking, hiking and climbing up a ferrata. Gliding in clear waters with salmon one day, relaxing in a floating sauna the next.” Alternatively the Interrail Norway Pass is wallet-friendly (221 euros for five days; interrail.eu) and glides from Stavanger to Bodo with views of the dancing Northern Lights in the winter and endless daylight in the summer.

The British seaside staycay

International travel is back with a bang but the great British staycation isn’t going anywhere. Condé Nast Traveller say that interest in their UK beach content is up 156 per cent post-pandemic. So where’s hot? CNT’s digital editor Sarah Allard says her money is on Margate, Camber Sands, Brighton and Eastbourne. “Margate’s popularity isn’t fading anytime soon thanks to the addition of Fort Road Hotel and, next year, No.42 By GuestHouse and Margate House arriving on the scene. Popular Camber Sands sanctuary The Gallivant will open its second property — The Gallivant Littlestone Beach — in Kent in 2023, while the arrival of Brighton Beach House is yet another reason to battle the crowds for a stint by the sea. Even Eastbourne is having a moment; Towner 100 — Towner Eastbourne’s centenary celebration — will host a year of exhibitions, including a show dedicated to Barbara Hepworth and the Turner Prize. Start saving your pennies and get ready to fight off some gulls.”

The hot new adventure destination

The Republic of the Congo — not to be confused with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), although Responsible Travel does offer intrepid safari holidays to this beautiful but troubled country — is the next hot new destination for adventurous types who have no desire to forgo luxury. Jenny Southan, founder of Globetrender, is forever on the scent of the next emerging spot. “Set to be unveiled in the last quarter of 2023, renowned hotel designer Bill Bensley will be debuting a multi-million-dollar gorilla safari camp called Kozala Zamba Congo in the depths of the Republic of the Congo,” she says. “Located deep in thick forest wilderness, the camp will be operated in partnership with the Congo Conservation Company and philanthropist Sabine Plattner. Using the hotel as a base, guests will have access to three national parks — the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, Odzala-Kokoua National Park and the Sangha Trinational Park, which also stretches into Cameroon and the Central African Republic. With no official borders to cross, travellers can have lunch in one country and fish for sharp-toothed tiger fish in another, as well as observe the world’s largest living primates in their natural habitat.”

Aussie rules

Australia and its endless golden beaches, world-class food scene and multicoloured Great Barrier Reef is welcoming us back with open arms. Booking.com says Brits in particular can’t get Down Under quick enough — and it’s to Sydney they’re making a beeline. Luxury travel operator Scott Dunn is also seeing the trend. “Since the removal of border restrictions during the summer, we’ve seen a gradual growth in demand for Australia and it remains high on our guests’ travel wish lists for 2023, especially among honeymooners and adventurous families with teens,” says Charlotte Dent from Scott Dunn. There’s lots to look forward to. “It’s going to be a big year for the country, with the opening of the new Capella Sydney hotel (£500; capellahotels.com) and Sydney WorldPride celebrations — the first time they have taken place in the Southern Hemisphere. We’re also anticipating the reopening of the beautiful Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island in late 2023, following an extensive rebuild after devastating bushfires.” Other top openings to look out for include W Sydney (marriott.com), a 585-room mega-hotel overlooking the harbour, and 25Hours (25hours-hotels.com) in the deeply cool Paddington neighbourhood.

Set jetters

We’re calling it The White Lotus effect and as noxious as the guests are, it seems we want what they’ve got. Expedia says 66 per cent of travellers are inspired to visit a destination after seeing it on the small screen. Kerry Golds from Abercrombie & Kent agrees. “Viewers are drawn to the aspirational lifestyles, perfect weather and polished scenarios of their favourite shows, such as The White Lotus. This has resulted in a surge of interest for not just the destination but also its associated hotels; people now have the opportunity to visit these places themselves and stay in locations they recognise from their favourite show — a truly unique experience.” Head to Sicily and the San Domenico Palace (fourseasons.com), a masterpiece of a hotel and the setting for season two of The White Lotus. If its starting prices of €1,500 per night give you the onset of a panic attack, consider the blissful Zash Country Boutique (zash.it) where rooms start at £140. With views over to rumbling Mount Etna and a magical spa, it’ll do very nicely indeed.