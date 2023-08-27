The hotspots and deadzones behind today’s totally unhinged property market

Housing market

To be gazumped is frustrating. To have it happen on the day of exchange is worse. But when you are gazumped by £2 million, you know you are facing a tricky property market.

That was the fate of a recent central London buyer, who offered more than £30 million for a home, arranged his mortgage, completed his surveys, and had contracts drawn up, before – on the day he was due to exchange – he was trumped by a rival bid. “We were ready to sign but it was a higher offer from a cash buyer, from the Middle East, who showed proof of funds,” says the man’s buying agent, who asked not to be named.

It’s hardly what you would expect in today’s market, which feels better suited to gazundering (a buyer suddenly lowering their offer to a seller, typically just before exchange) than gazumping. Each week yields more bad news: construction companies are going bust faster than any time in a decade and rising mortgage rates have seen home sales, and prices, fall sharply – the 3.8 per cent annual price drop last month reported by Nationwide was the steepest since 2009.

At the same time, the country has multiple housing hotspots – areas, streets or houses still attracting bidding wars and reaching far over the asking price, leaving willing buyers, many of them with cash, unable to secure a purchase. In the most painful cost of living crisis in 30 years, the property market has responded by losing its bearings and the most extreme scenarios of buying and selling homes are playing out across the land.

Research for The Daily Telegraph by Rightmove reveals a highly localised hotchpotch of hot and cold spots, the balance of power between buyers and sellers shifting vastly as you move from one area of the country to the next. In the east Bristol area of St George – and in Fenham, in Newcastle’s west end – homes take on average 24 days to sell, the fastest in the UK. In Brixham, Devon, the UK’s slowest market, they take four times as long, 101 days.

Discounts vary widely, too; 36 per cent of UK homes listed on Rightmove have had price cuts, up from 20 per cent a year ago. But sellers in Brixham are five times more likely to have cut their price than those in Fenham.

One buyer for whom a price cut changed little is Sonia Jones. She first put her Chiswick family home on the market in September 2022, for £1.85 million, to downsize to a smaller, new-build home in Brentford. But, despite knocking £100,000 off the price, she has still not had an offer she will consider. With her new home, she now has two mortgages; nonetheless, she has decided to take the Chiswick home off the market for a while.

“What’s frustrating is that it’s been such a beautiful home,” she says. “It backs on to an old church, so no one can build there, and the river is very near. I had two families at the beginning who it felt just right for but since then I just haven’t had many viewings. I’ve had four offers, but they all want £100,000 or £200,000 off – I wouldn’t do that.”

London – the land of the £2 million gazump – illustrates the stark contrasts between and within areas. Chelsea and Knightsbridge homes take, respectively, 95 and 93 days to sell on average; those in Walthamstow sell in just 37 days, according to Rightmove. At the same time, more than one in 10 homes sold in prime central London – comprising mainly the boroughs of Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster – this year went for more than the asking price, according to LonRes, the London property data company.

“There’s no question that London’s prime market is slowing. But when that special property comes along, buyers are willing to compete, pushing a sale – in some cases – way above the asking price,” says Anthony Payne, LonRes’s managing director.

For other London sellers, competition seems a distant prospect, as rising mortgage rates means buyers are not biting, either anticipating further price falls or now unable to afford a move. Brian [not his real name] put the two-bedroom flat in Fulham he co-owned with his father on the market in October and quickly had an offer, which fell through when the buyer’s sale collapsed. By February, with the home still unsold, Brian missed out on his dream home in Tufnell Park, which went to a cash buyer who matched the price he had offered.

Thirty more viewings of the Fulham home yielded only two more offers before someone finally bought the flat for a little under its asking price, completing in July. “We had a few second viewings but the only offers were around 15 per cent below the asking price,” he says.

At the other end of the scale, pockets of demand are leaving buyers, many with cash, frustrated, unable to find a home.

Anna Mole, of Oxford Property Consulting, a local buying agent in the city, counts four family homes in the past fortnight that have gone under offer for more than the asking price in north Oxford – two in the popular Jericho area, on Kingston Road and nearby Leckford Road, and two more in Summertown, on Stratfield Road and Hamilton Road.

“It’s very challenging for buyers in these areas: homes that are priced right are going within 24 hours,” she says.

In Sevenoaks, Kent, where family home sales are driven predominantly by families moving for the good state, private and grammar schools, summer is typically a quiet time.

“But these past few months have been unpredictable, and confusing – multiple offers on properties, resulting in best and final bids and over-the-asking-price sales achieved,” says Sarah Lakeman, of Hamptons’ local branch in the town.

Recently, buying agent Henry Pryor offered more than the £2.7 million asking price, in cash, for a family home on Suffolk’s Heritage Coast, on behalf of a client. The client had looked at a lot of properties, which the seller took to mean they were uncertain, so the seller went with a rival offer. “Those are the sort of trifles that mean you miss out,” says Pryor.

Much of the problem is a lack of stock: Pryor estimates that the supply of prime homes is 30 per cent down on its pre-pandemic average. When owners do put them up for sale, they often over-price, failing to see the home is worth less than it was a year ago, before mortgage rates reduced buyer budgets, he says.

And offering cash may change little when a home is sought after. One in three UK homes sold this year were bought with cash; in Wales the proportion was half and cash buyers accounted for four out of 10 purchases in the South West, according to Hamptons.

“It’s the same in parts across the South and South West – Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol, the Cotswolds and down to Cornwall. If you’re a cash buyer, you’re not as special as you think you are,” says Pryor.

Those hit by higher mortgage rates face the toughest battle, meanwhile. Since January, it has been cheaper to rent than to own (with a 10 per cent deposit) across every borough of London, according to Hamptons. Halifax data released earlier this week showed that a typical five-year fixed rate mortgage (with a 25 per cent deposit, over 25 years) would cost 35 per cent of the average UK salary, up from 30 per cent a year ago.

When John’s [not his real name] mortgage came up for renewal earlier this year on his house in Stroud Green, north London, he faced a monthly payment hike from £1,667 to £5,500.

He and his wife, who both work in creative industries, found the financial prospect oppressive, he says. “It was a lovely house but it just wasn’t worth killing ourselves for financially.”

So, they sold the home and bought a similarly sized house – four bedrooms, with a garden – for roughly half the price, further out in Zone 5 in High Barnet.

Their sale was fraught: the buyer of their Stroud Green home dropped their offer a few days before exchange, by £50,000. “But by then, all the other people with offers had moved on so we decided to take it anyway,” he says.

And the move has been a wrench. The couple’s two younger children have had to change primary schools; for their eldest, the journey to school by public transport has increased from 35 minutes to more than an hour.

“Our sons were happy at their school. We loved our house and neighbours; it was such a community-led road. We had a great network of friends there, parents with kids the same age; they were all asking us ‘why are you leaving?’ It was miserable.”

How long the housing market’s current schizophrenic pattern will last is hard to say.

In pockets of extreme demand, buyers still wait months for homes to come on the market before losing fierce bidding wars with others even more desperate than them. But prices seem set to fall further – earlier this month, S&P Global Ratings predicted a 12 per cent drop from 2022 highs by the end of next year. So, sellers will remain reluctant to list their homes if they think they can get more by waiting.

Meanwhile, borrowers groaning under the weight of higher mortgage costs will do little to relieve sellers across the country waiting empty-handed for interest in their homes. And a return to the low rates that helped fuel the home-selling boom after the first Covid lockdown is a distant prospect.

Without a major economic downturn and large-scale job losses, today’s unhinged housing market seems likely to endure for some time, concludes Pryor. “This could be the new normal, for as long as mortgage rates remain high, without a sharp downturn in people’s economic fortunes that forces people to sell their homes.”