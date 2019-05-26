Hotly-tipped India not concerned by World Cup warm-up stutter

Taking the wicket of Virat Kohli with your third ball isn't a bad way to start a Cricket World Cup campaign.

That's exactly what New Zealand all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme did - clean bowling the world's number one ODI batsman in their warm-up match against India.

The 32-year-old has shared a dressing room with Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past two seasons and was delighted to take his scalp.

"It's not a bad way to start!" said De Grandhomme.

"I didn't expect to get him out to be fair. My approach was just wanting to bowl hard at him because he's a great player.

"He made a mistake and I was happy to have his wicket.

"There's an area you look to bowl to him, but if you hit that wicket you got something out of it anyway.

"It was more a case of keeping it simple and I'm glad I could do that."

De Grandhomme's ODI economy rate of 5.05 is the envy of any bowler, although he will hope a good World Cup brings his average down from 46.

Although his power hitting in domestic cricket propelled him to higher honours, he holds the best Test figures for a New Zealand debutant with 6-41 against Pakistan.

He remains a destructive force with bat in hand, only four players in world cricket boasting a higher career T20 strike-rate than his 165.

De Grandhomme sat out New Zealand's preparatory tour of Australia in the build-up to the global gathering.

With Kane Williamson's side last in ODI action in mid-February against Bangladesh, the Zimbabwe-born star was pleased to get some time in the middle.

"Just to play together finally as a unit, against a good team, made it a great hit-out," he said.

"I think it was just good to get on your feet for 50 overs, for most of us that was probably the main thing, working on our execution and adapting to conditions.

"I'd like some time in the middle with the bat, to be honest. That's the best practice you can get.

"I definitely want to bat out in the middle before we start the real deal."

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja insists India have no reason to be worried despite the defeat

“Whenever you play in England, it’s always difficult,” said the 30-year-old. “You have low bounce in India, then you come here and the wicket can have a little bit in it.

“We still have a little bit of time to work on it, we don’t have to worry, just keep playing our good cricket.

“We focused on momentum, if we get that then we play according to the situation. Batting in England can be tough, as a batting unit we’ll have more focus on our skills.

“It will come, everyone has a lot of experience so we’re happy.

“This is our first game, there isn’t anything to worry about as a batting unit, we have a lot of experience and it’s just one game, you can’t really judge it for one bad innings.”

The damage was done early after India elected to bat, with Kohli the fourth man to fall with just 10.3 overs on the board as Boult and Colin de Grandhomme struck early.

From 39-4 India needed to rebuild and they did so through Jadeja, striking six fours and two sixes in his 50-ball 54 as conditions eased into the middle overs in London.

Hardik Pandya also hung around for 30 but three wickets for Jimmy Neesham restricted India to 179, a total which New Zealand chased down for the loss of four wickets within 38 overs.

But Jadeja was among those happy with the outing, with work in the nets paying off as he looks to keep up his secondary function alongside spin bowling.

“I was batting and working on things during the Indian Premier League, whenever I get the opportunity between the matches, I work on my basic technique and shot selection,” he added.

“Conditions were tough, particularly for English conditions, you expect there to be something for 15-20 overs, but it was getting better and better.

“We hope that we get a different wicket in matches, with not as much grass on there for our batting.”

