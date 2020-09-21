A Tech Company Cut Ties With The Trump Campaign Because It Violated Its Values

Last week, a tech analytics company called Hotjar announced the unusual decision to block President Donald Trump and the Republican Party from using its services to promote Trump’s reelection campaign. Hotjar’s logic was remarkably straightforward: The company prides itself on standing against racial injustice, and Trump, with the support of the GOP, has said and done a lot of racist things. Trump and the Republican Party “are clearly not aligned with our values as a company, and in the spirit of living our value of working with respect, we have decided to take action” two Hotjar executives wrote in a post explaining the move.

The Trump campaign was using Hotjar to optimize the user experience in its online merchandise store. Hotjar is the first software company to publicly drop the Trump campaign as a customer, according to Nandini Jammi, a marketing industry advocate who has called on companies to stop working with groups and individuals that promote hate. Most tech companies share (or at least claim to) Hotjar’s progressive values. But few are as ideologically consistent in their actions. Fearful of baseless allegations of anti-conservative bias, tech companies generally try to excuse themself of responsibility for their role in promoting hateful ideologies. They default to claims of objectivity, neutrality and an insistence that no one should want them to be the arbiter of morality. Several tech companies have even been hesitant to cut off services to violent neo-Nazis.

“There is this false assumption that staying on the sidelines is the objective thing to do,” Mohannad Ali, the chief product and technology officer at Hotjar, told HuffPost in an interview. But “to choose not to do something is, in itself, a subjective stance,” he said.

Jammi, who helped convince Hotjar to cut ties with the Trump campaign, has flagged at least four other tech companies who claim to be committed to fighting racial injustice but whose services are supporting the reelection effort of a president who has repeatedly incited violence against anti-racist protesters.

Shopify, an e-commerce company whose chief executive recently described racism as “one of the bleakest aspects of humanity,” helps the Trump campaign sell MAGA hats. The Trade Desk, which claims to be “transforming media for the benefit of humankind,” helps the Trump campaign make targeted ad buys online. Optimizely, a company that recently wrote about its efforts “to stop systemic racial abuse,” is helping the Trump campaign A/B test its messaging. Algolia, a company that promotes its work with mentorship programs for refugees, helps power the search engine for Trump’s list of “accomplishments.” When you type “refugee” into that search engine, the only result that comes up is “Refugee Admissions Hit Lowest Number in 15 Years.”

Ian Colley, The Trade Desk’s vice president of communications, told HuffPost his company’s platform is “neutral and objective.” Shopify, Optimizely, and Algolia did not respond to requests for comment, although an Algolia software engineer defended her company’s conduct in a since-deleted tweet and suggested that donating to nonprofits offsets the harm in working with groups and individuals who are at odds with the company’s values.

