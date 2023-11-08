Hotels set record straight on misleading claims

It has been business as usual at Rollo Bay Inn and Lanes Riverhouse Inn & Cottages in Montague - except for a siege of phone calls and emails from Islanders concerned about misleading information spread online about the two local hospitality companies.

Posts and comments shared on Facebook over the weekend, suggested Outreach Centre clients were being bussed from Charlottetown to the two hotels in Kings County when the day shelter reached capacity.

The centre is operated by the Adventure Group and funded by the province.

“There is not a shred of truth to that,” said Arlene Baird, front desk clerk at Lanes who had fielded a number of questions from upset Islanders by Monday morning.

“There is no plan and we have not been contacted about a plan, it’s a complete fabrication,” she said.

Though the hotel’s owner was not available for comment by press time Ms Baird said she had been briefed by management in relation to the claims.

It’s possible some guests have paid for their stay at the hotel using government funds or support of one type or another, she said.

“Who pays a person’s bills or why they are staying is not the hotel’s business to know and it’s certainly not to share.”

Government has had a years-long standing arrangement with the Rollo Bay Inn to provide emergency shelter to those in need, “Nothing is changing on that front,” said area MLA Robin Croucher.

After consulting with Roxanne Carter Thompson, executive director the Adventure Group and with Housing Minister Rob Lantz by noon Monday Mr Croucher confirmed, any co-ordinated plans to bus outreach centre clients or to expand outreach centre services to his riding in general much less to the Inn - located across from elementary school École La-Belle-Cloche - are unfounded rumours.

Mr Croucher said homelessness and drug use are growing issues in his district as well as across the Island. He is highly engaged in conversations about potential solutions, he said, but there is nothing immediate in the works for the area.

He also assured any potential solution considered would be subject to ample public consultation before implementation.

Rollo Bay Inn owner Jay Sundrigal had also received multiple calls from concerned Islanders by Monday afternoon.

He referred to families whose houses have burned, couples who have gone through separation so one partner suddenly becomes unhoused, as examples of the guests he has hosted through the arrangement with the province.

“I provide a place to stay until they stabilize and find their next step,” he said.

“This is private property, owned by me,” Mr Sundrigal said, adding his business model relies primarily on visitors from out of province and ensuring they have a positive experience.

“I haven’t even been approached,” he said, concerning the idea that his business is involved in any new plans related to the outreach centre.

He said anyone with questions or concerns is welcome to call him. He hopes any misleading or false information shared online doesn’t damage his business’s reputation.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic