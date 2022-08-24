Iconic Churchill portrait reported as stolen after a decoy hung in its place for months

Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A famous portrait of former British prime minister Winston Churchill appears to have found itself at the center of a heist.

The portrait, on display at the Fairmont Château Laurier in Ottawa, Canada, was documented by Armenian-Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh in 1941, and installed in 1998, the hotel posted on Facebook Monday.

The hotel said the photograph was replaced with a copy of the original.

They discovered the switch when a maintenance employee who cares for the hotel artwork and photography noticed the photo wasn't aligned properly on the wall, said Geneviève Dumas, the hotel's general manager. They removed the photo from the wall and that's when they noticed something was wrong.

The portrait is supposed to lock into the wall by four anchors, but it wasn't.

"It's a very sophisticated device," Dumas told USA TODAY. "It was not anchored ... It was actually hanging from a wire like anybody would have at home."

She also said the replacement photo is smaller than the original because it doesn't line up with the wall anchors, and the frame is different compared to others in the collection.

But perhaps one of the most compelling giveaways is the signature.

When the hotel contacted the director of Karsh’s estate, he immediately knew it wasn't the original portrait. The hotel also sent him a photo of Karsh’s signature and estate representatives said it had been forged, Dumas confirmed.

Stolen art: US returns 30 looted antiquities – one weighing more than 3 tons – to Cambodia

Artistic discoveries: This Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait was accidentally discovered on the back of his painting

The hotel asked those with information to share it with Ottawa police.

Dumas said there's lots of security at the hotel, including cameras, so management has sent evidence to police.

She spends lots of time showing guests the portrait, and it's common for people to take photos with it. Because of this, the hotel asked people who have photos of it to send them in. They can compare the portrait in guest photos, distinguish the real one from the fake one, and hopefully figure out when the switch was made.

Hotel management thinks the portrait was nabbed between Christmas Day and Jan. 6, 2022, Dumas said Wednesday.

Winston Churchill, 1941, by Yousuf Karsh.
Winston Churchill, 1941, by Yousuf Karsh.

'I knew after I had taken it that it was an important picture'

In the famed photo, the former prime minister stares into the lens stoically, his left hand on his hip as his right hand rests on a nearby chair.

Karsh, the 20th-century photographer who took the photo, said that day changed his life, and his website offers an intimate look into the moments leading up to him taking the portrait.

"I knew after I had taken it that it was an important picture, but I could hardly have dreamed that it would become one of the most widely reproduced images in the history of photography," he said in an excerpt on his website.

According to the photographer, Churchill had visited Washington and then Ottawa; Canadian prime minister Mackenzie King invited Karsh to join, so he waited in the speaker's chamber where his lights and camera were set up the night before.

King walked into the chamber, his arms interlocked with Churchill's, and when Karsh turned on his floodlights, Churchill demanded to know "What’s this?"

Karsh timidly asked if he could take his portrait to celebrate the "historic occasion," to which Churchill asked why he wasn't told about the photo beforehand.

After laughter commenced from onlookers, Churchill lit and puffed a fresh cigar, then agreed to have his photo taken. But the cigar, noticeably absent, seems to be the reason for Churchill's perturbed expression in the famous photo, per Karsh's recollection.

The photographer held out an ashtray so Churchill could nix the cigar, only for him to continue smoking. Karsh waited a bit more, and then "plucked the cigar out of his mouth."

"By the time I got back to my camera, he looked so belligerent he could have devoured me," he said about the meeting. "It was at that instant that I took the photograph.”

In another photograph taken that day, Churchill flashes a reluctant smile at the camera. And another captures him sharing a laugh with King, Canadian prime minister.

Dumas said the Karsh family lived at the hotel for 18 years, from 1972 to 1992.

The photographer gave the hotel the original portrait, and there are about 15 others in the hotel. They've been removed until management can figure out what happened, Dumas said.

If there's anyone out there who knows the truth, she hopes they come forward.

"Maybe somebody went somewhere for dinner and was bragging about their beautiful Winston Churchill picture," she said. "Come forward ... It would be sad to leave that piece of history and that iconic symbol somewhere (other than) where it belongs, which is here at the Fairmont Château Laurier."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winston Churchill portrait stolen, Fairmont Château Laurier says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Work being done on Call to Action #46 to repudiate Doctrine of Discovery and terra nullius is frustratingly slow

    The value of a covenant being developed at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) will only be strengthened with the involvement of Indigenous communities. However, Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux, chair of the Governing Circle for NCTR, is concerned—and frustrated—that the churches working on the covenant, which includes refuting the Doctrine of Discovery, are spending too much time on internal discussions and working out the language with the federal justice department. The coven

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — A first for Jake Maier. The second-year quarterback will be Calgary's starter Thursday night when the Stampeders (6-3) visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1). The start will be Maier's fourth in the CFL but the first with veteran Bo Levi Mitchell also on the roster. All three of Maier's previous starts came with Mitchell on the injured list. Maier replaced Mitchell in the second half of Calgary's 22-19 road win over the Toronto Argonauts last week. Maier was 14-of-18 passing for 156 ya

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

    Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year. Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21. Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals. "It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sport

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday