These Hotel-Style Pillows Are So Comfortable, Shoppers Want to 'Throw Away Every Other Pillow' They Own

One of our favorite things about traveling is sleeping in an ultra comfortable hotel bed. It's hard to find bedding that replicates that feeling, but when you do, you know you've stumbled across something really special. That's the consensus on the Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Bed Pillows by more than 115,000 Amazon shoppers.

The Hotel Collection Pillows are exactly what they claim to be, according to shoppers. They provide the same level of comfort and support as other brands that cost hundreds, but deliver the same quality at an affordable price. One happy customer even said that it helped their neck pain better than a very pricy Tempur Pedic pillow.

The secret is the gel inside, which regulates body temperature and allows you to sleep in any position (back, side, or stomach) as it conforms to your unique shape without making you overheat. The down-alternative filling is hypoallergenic and makes the shape supportive and structured without being too thick and bulky. Plus, the set starts at just $30 for two queen pillows at Amazon right now thanks to a clickable on-page coupon. You'll want to act fast, though — the deal only lasts until Thursday.

Buy It! Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $29.99–$40.79 (orig. $49.99–$67.99); amazon.com

"I have been searching for pillows for years. The only time I get a comfortable night's sleep is at a hotel," one shopper wrote. "I've spent up to $350 on a pillow and still found myself uncomfortable… These pillows are perfect! First night I've slept in my own bed, actually on a pillow and had the same sleep quality as if I was in a hotel. I want to throw away every other pillow in my house! It's comfortable and the perfect support for my neck."

Another shopper wrote that they saw these pillows recommended by The Today Show and bought them on a whim. "I literally hit the pillow and was out before our [baby] was asleep. Apparently I slept so well that night that I didn't hear the baby crying or hear my husband up with her," they wrote. "He thought I had died in my sleep." They added that after five nights of sleeping with the pillow, they no longer tossed and turned. "Hands down the best pillow!"

Buy your own perfect night's sleep and replicate that hotel bed feeling with the Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection Bed Pillows while they're still on sale at Amazon.