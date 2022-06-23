Are hotel reward programs worth it? Yes, but benefits are small for infrequent customers.

Rayna Song, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Bailey Costanzo joined Hyatt’s loyalty program nine months ago, and after spending more than 60 nights in Hyatt hotels, he now has the highest membership level. He chose Hyatt’s because he enjoyed the VIP services, which include room upgrades, free breakfasts and late check-outs.

“In most hotels, you get a standard suite (upgrade) for free. If the (standard room) is $200, suite usually costs $400-500, so I’m saving $200-300 there,” said Costanzo, a student at Northwestern University.

Major hotel chains offer different membership levels and benefits to encourage customer loyalty, and they are usually free to sign up. Costanzo entered the system when he knew he would be traveling and staying at hotels for an extended period. However, even if you are not a frequent traveler, there are still ways to glean some benefits from these loyalty programs.

Travel tips: Save time at the airport this summer

More on hotels: When should you reject your hotel room – and when are you just being picky?

There are two ways customers could benefit – financial discounts through the accumulation of points and status benefits like better hotel service, said Clay Voorhees, a marketing professor at The University of Alabama who has researched hotel loyalty programs.

“Even if you stay relatively less frequently, simply being a member of the program can get you some service-based perks when you show up, even if you're never able to use the points for the actual discount benefits of the program,” Voorhees added.

The status benefits could be very minor, such as free Wi-Fi and bottled water. It’s usually difficult for occasional travelers to benefit from the point system unless they actively monitor their accounts, Voorhees said, because the points could expire.

Occasional travelers could consider Stash Hotel Rewards, Voorhees added, which has travelers gain points through certain independent boutique hotels. But for the hospitality companies, let’s look at the hotel loyalty programs from Wyndham, Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt.

Story continues below.

Extra night at a Wyndham hotel?

Wyndham Rewards offers four membership levels: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, mostly depending on how many nights the member stayed at Wyndham hotels and lodging facilities the year prior. The benefits include points that could be used in exchange for free hotel nights and gift cards, more flexible check-in / check-out hours, suite upgrades and better, personalized service. Higher membership level will lead to more benefits.

Wyndham CMO Lisa Checchio said Wyndham’s portfolio ranges from economy to luxury, and thus they have an option for every traveler. Wyndham only has three free night tiers – 7,500, 15,000 or 30,000 points – which are part of the “simplicity of the program,” according to Checchio.

Customers earn 10 points per dollar for every qualified stay at a Wyndham Rewards hotel. They could also apply for Wyndham Rewards Visa Cards to get Gold or Platinum memberships and earn points through daily purchases.

For guests who don't travel very frequently, Checchio said “having a credit card is a perfect way for them to really maximize points that they're earning, that they then can redeem on future trips.”

Hilton's digital keys

Hilton Honors has four membership levels: Member, Silver, Gold and Diamond, and points could be used for free hotel nights, online shopping, Lyft rides, car rentals and concert tickets. Gold and Diamond members could benefit from room upgrades when available, and food and beverage credit at select brands. Similarly, customers earn 10 points per dollar spent on their stay.

The hospitality company also offers Hilton Honors American Express Card, with which customers could earn bonus points.

In addition, Hilton members could benefit from shareable digital room keys, which could be shared with up to four additional people, making group travels more convenient, said Jennifer Chick, Global Head & SVP of Hilton Honors, Customer Engagement & Partnerships.

“We have a digital key, which is through the Hilton Honors app… It allows you to choose your room; it allows you to open your door with your phone as your key,” Chick said.

Luxury: Arrive by water at these 6 incredible hotels and resorts

I feel the need for speed: How to make sure your hotel's Wi-Fi is fast enough

Early check-in or late check-out at Marriott

Marriott Bonvoy rewards program offers six membership levels: Member, Silver Elite, Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite. Customers at each level enjoy different benefits. For example, Silver Elite (10-24 nights/year to qualify) members have priority late checkout when available, while Ambassador Elite (100+ nights/year to qualify) members enjoy Your24, the flexibility to choose the 24 hours of their stay, such as checking in and checking out at 7 p.m.

Customers could earn points through hotel stays, Marriott Bonvoy credit cards, car rentals, etc., and the points could be used for free hotel nights, trips, gift cards, among others. Each dollar spent on affiliated hotels gets the customers 10 points.

David Flueck, Senior Vice President of loyalty at Marriott, said the rewards program is a travel program because the hospitality company has not only hotels and private home rentals, but also all-inclusive resorts and luxury yachts. He added members are able to redeem points for special experiences.

“We have these once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like they can go to the Super Bowl. I hosted over 40 of our members in a VIP suite overlooking the 50 yard line at the Super Bowl,” Flueck said.

Story continues below.

Complimentary breakfasts with Hyatt

Hyatt has four membership levels: Member, Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist. The benefits range from waived resort fees on free nights and room upgrades to complimentary breakfasts and club lounge access. Members could redeem their points through hotel free nights, certain car rental locations, or transfer points to airline miles. They receive 5 points for every dollar spent at a Hyatt hotel or resort.

“World of Hyatt members can now enjoy program benefits, including earning and redeeming points at more than 50 must-visit Inclusive Collection resorts in destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and the Caribbean,” Hyatt wrote to USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hotel loyalty program benefits are small for infrequent travelers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th